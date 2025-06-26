DJI Mini 5 Pro Release Date Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

DJI is showing no signs of slowing down this year, and its next major release might be just around the corner. According to new reports, the highly anticipated DJI Mini 5 Pro is set to launch on August 7, 2025 — and the news comes from a source with a solid track record.

The leak comes via Jasper Ellens of DroneXL, who claims the information comes from reliable industry insiders. Given Ellens' credibility in the drone community, the leak is being taken seriously by DJI watchers.

Early Glimpses of the Mini 5 Pro

The Mini 5 Pro prototype has already been spotted in the wild. A mountain biker in China captured images of what appears to be the drone during a test flight, revealing a few interesting design updates.

One of the standout changes is a redesigned vented motor housing, which could help improve airflow, boost wind resistance, and potentially extend flight time. This subtle tweak hints at DJI's ongoing efforts to fine-tune performance without compromising the drone's ultralight sub-250g classification.

Among the most exciting rumored features is the integration of a LiDAR sensor — a first for DJI’s Mini series. This advanced obstacle detection technology, typically found on higher-end models like the Mavic lineup, would significantly improve collision avoidance, especially in low-light conditions.

Another major upgrade is the camera. Leaks suggest the Mini 5 Pro could be equipped with a 1-inch image sensor, a notable improvement over the 1/1.3-inch sensor used in the Mini 4 Pro. This would make it even more appealing to content creators seeking pro-level imaging in a tiny package.

Battery life is also expected to see a big boost. According to an FCC filing, the Mini 5 Pro will feature a 33.5Wh battery — a dramatic increase from the 18.5Wh cell used in the previous model. That could mean significantly longer flight times, although official specs have yet to be confirmed.

DJI Mini 5 Pro is set to launch on August 7, 2025, earlier than expected.



Leaked images reveal a new design with LiDAR sensors and larger motors.



Discounts on older models suggest a big reveal is coming soon.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/UIZklukOJY — DJI Rumors (@djirumor) June 21, 2025

Will It Launch in the U.S.?

While the August 7 release date looks promising, there are still questions about the drone’s availability in the U.S. market. DJI has faced regulatory hurdles in the country, and models like the Mavic 4 Pro remain unavailable through official retail channels. It’s currently unclear whether the Mini 5 Pro will face similar issues.

Still, with a confirmed date on the horizon, we expect DJI to begin teasing the product very soon. If history is any indication, the company could start accepting orders shortly after launch.

If you’re shopping for a drone today and you're in the U.S., the DJI Mini 4 Pro and Air 3S remain your best bets. The Mini 4 Pro packs everything you'd want in a sub-250g package — obstacle avoidance, great image quality, and smart flight modes — while the Air 3S delivers most of the Mavic 3 magic (minus one camera) in a more compact, travel-friendly body.

We’ll continue to monitor the story and provide updates as new information becomes available.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Our Recent DJI-Related Coverage

DJI Reportedly Gearing Up for Three Major Product Launches This July

Beginner-Friendly DJI Mini 3 Has Dropped to Its Best Price of the Year Well Ahead of Prime Day

Leaked Photos Reveal DJI’s Osmo 360, a Compact Rival to Insta360

Newest DJI-Related Equipment

DJI Mavic 4 Pro Announced with Groundbreaking Cinematic Features—But Not Coming to the U.S. Yet

SmallRig Unveils Gimbal Control Wheels for DJI RS Series

DJI Launches RS4 Mini with AI-Powered Smart Tracking - Features and Price