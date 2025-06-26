Insta360 Launches Mic Air, a Tiny Wireless Mic the Size of an AirTag

Insta360 is stepping into the audio market with the launch of the Mic Air, a super-compact wireless microphone designed to work seamlessly with its own cameras, including the popular Insta360 X5. And when we say compact, we mean it — the Mic Air is about the same size as an Apple AirTag and even lighter than DJI’s Mic Mini.

Weighing just 7.9 grams, the Mic Air is built for creators who want lightweight, fuss-free audio gear. It clips discreetly onto clothing or can be worn as a pendant, making it ideal for vloggers, solo creators, or anyone who wants great sound without bulky gear.

Despite its tiny size, Insta360 claims the Mic Air offers up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. Of course, that’s under optimal conditions: using it with the optional wireless receiver in an open area with noise-canceling off. Turn on noise cancellation and connect it wirelessly to a camera like the Insta360 X5, and battery life drops to around 7.5 hours with a reduced range of about 30 to 50 meters. Still, that’s plenty for most day-to-day shooting.

The mic captures 48 kHz/24-bit audio and comes with built-in noise reduction, and the on-body controls make it easy to start or stop video recording (when paired with compatible cameras), toggle noise cancellation, or mute audio — a handy feature for one-person video teams.

For mobile users, Insta360 also offers a USB-C receiver for the Mic Air, which provides volume controls and a more reliable connection than Bluetooth. It’s a great option for smartphone vloggers or those using gimbals from the Insta360 Flow Series.

According to Insta360, the Mic Air is currently compatible with the Insta360 Ace Pro 2, X5, and Flow gimbals — and more camera compatibility may be added in the future.

New Creator Bundle for Content-Makers

Insta360 also announced the Ultimate Creator Bundle, which pairs the Mic Air with the X5 camera, Bullet Time Selfie Stick 2.0, and a Quick Reader for fast file transfers via USB-C or Lightning. Priced at $669, the bundle is a solid value — especially considering the X5 alone costs $550.

“This bundle turns the world’s best-selling 360-degree camera into a social-first content creation suite,” Insta360 says. And with editing tools like FlashCut and Shot Lab inside the Insta360 app, creators can quickly convert their 360 footage into shareable content without breaking a sweat.

Pricing and Availability

The Mic Air on its own is priced at just $49, while the transmitter + receiver kit comes in at $69. All products are now available through Insta360’s online store, Amazon, and other authorized retailers.

If you’ve been waiting for a small, no-fuss mic setup for your action cam or 360 rig, the Insta360 Mic Air looks like a solid pick — especially for its price.

