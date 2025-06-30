Insta360 Flow 2 Brings Pro Gimbal Features to a Budget Price Point

Insta360 has just announced the Flow 2, a new budget-friendly smartphone gimbal designed to make high-quality mobile video more accessible. Priced at just $109.99, the Flow 2 brings several core features from the more premium Flow 2 Pro into a more wallet-friendly package — making it a solid choice for creators who want pro-looking footage without the pro-level price tag.

Big Features, Smaller Price

Despite the lower cost, the Flow 2 doesn’t feel stripped down. You still get three-axis stabilization, a built-in selfie stick, tripod, and power bank functionality, all packed into a compact, sub-350g form factor. Insta360 says the gimbal delivers up to 10 hours of use, and it can fully recharge in about 2 hours via USB-C.

“We're taking everything we’ve learned from developing the Flow series and making it easier for more people to create,” says Insta360 founder JK Liu. “It’s designed to make smartphone shooting better, while remaining portable and accessible.”

The Flow 2 includes NFC one-tap pairing, making it even easier to get up and running. Android users also get Quick Launch, which automatically opens the native camera app as soon as the gimbal is unfolded — a handy addition that’s not available for iPhone users.

Tracking-wise, Insta360’s Deep Track 4.0 AI engine is along for the ride. It’s smart enough to lock onto subjects, re-identify them after occlusion, and use a new Pro Framing Grid based on the golden ratio for better compositional balance. The grid offers nine framing modes, helping you get those sweet cinematic angles with minimal fuss.

For iPhone users, the Flow 2 can be controlled remotely using an Apple Watch or a second iPhone. Android users miss out on native tracking, but Insta360 has a solution: the optional AI Tracker, a clip-on accessory that enables facial recognition, gesture control, and subject tracking.

The Flow 2 also plays well with Insta360’s broader ecosystem. It supports the Mic Air wireless microphone system and connects to the Insta360 AI Editing Suite, which auto-trims clips based on motion, speech, and scene changes — basically making editing one less thing to worry about.

What You Don’t Get Compared to the Flow 2 Pro

Of course, the Flow 2 isn’t without compromises. You’ll miss out on features like 360° Infinite Pan Tracking, a tracking ring light, Free Tilt Mode, and Apple DockKit support — all of which are reserved for the Flow 2 Pro. But for creators who don’t need the extra bells and whistles, the Flow 2 still covers a lot of ground.

Where to Buy the Insta360 Flow 2

The Insta 360 Flow 2 is a great entry-level smartphone gimbal priced at just $109.99 for the Standard Bundle. For Android users, you can purchase the Flow 2 AI Tracker Bundle for $129.99. Both versions are available now via Insta360.com and authorized retailers, including B&H Photo and Amazon.

