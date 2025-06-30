SmallRig Launches Modular Cage and Cage Kits for Sony FX2 Cinema Camera

SmallRig has unveiled a new lineup of camera cages and cage kits built specifically for Sony’s recently released FX2 cinema camera. The new offerings include multiple configurations to suit a variety of shooting styles, whether you’re building a lightweight rig or a full-on production setup.

Built for Rigging Flexibility

At the core of the system is a robust full cage with generous mounting options. Like other recent SmallRig cages, it integrates a built-in HawkLock NATO rail, making it compatible with a wide range of HawkLock accessories—like side handles, top handles, and monitor mounts—for fast and toolless attachment.

Up top, the detachable NATO rail is compatible with Sony’s native XLR top handle, as well as SmallRig’s own rotating top handle. Around the cage, you’ll find a healthy mix of 1/4”-20 threads, 3/8”-16 ARRI locating holes, a cold shoe for mics or lights, and a QD socket for shoulder strap compatibility. A magnetic Allen key is tucked neatly into the base for quick tweaks in the field.



Switching between setups is also streamlined, thanks to a built-in Arca-Swiss quick release plate on the base. The plate is compatible with DJI’s most popular gimbals, including the RS 2, RSC 2, RS 3/RS 3 Pro, and the newer RS 4/RS 4 Pro.

For added peace of mind, SmallRig employs a dual-locking design to securely attach the FX2 to the cage. Despite the added protection, full access to the camera’s EVF, ports, and controls is preserved thanks to precise CNC-machined cutouts.

Kit Options for Every Workflow

There are three Cage Kits available:

SmallRig Standard Cage Kit (5588) - Priced at $101.90 USD, is the basic version with features the cage, top plate, XLR Handle Extension Rig, NATO Rail for XLR handle, wrist strap, and HDMI cable clamp. The cage also features an extended grip for improved handling.

- Priced at $101.90 USD, is the basic version with features the cage, top plate, XLR Handle Extension Rig, NATO Rail for XLR handle, wrist strap, and HDMI cable clamp. The cage also features an extended grip for improved handling. SmallRig Basic Cage Kit for Sony FX2 (5589) – Priced at $144.90 USD, this kit includes the base cage, top plate, rotating top handle, wrist strap, and HDMI cable clamp. It's a solid all-around setup for most shooters.

– Priced at $144.90 USD, this kit includes the base cage, top plate, rotating top handle, wrist strap, and HDMI cable clamp. It's a solid all-around setup for most shooters. SmallRig Advanced Cage Kit with Battery Plate for Sony FX2 (5590) – Also priced at $144.90 USD, this version features a V-mount battery plate for professional power delivery. The foldable battery plate is travel-friendly and allows for quick rigging without adding unnecessary bulk. The Advanced Kit includes the XLR Handle Extension, NATO Rail for XLR Handle, Wrist Strap, and HDMI Cable Clamp.

For those who prefer a simpler setup, a Half Cage for Sony FX2 is also available starting at $42.90 USD. The Sony FX2 Cage (without the additional accessories) can also be purchased for $76.90.

Where to Buy the SmallRig FX2 Cage Kit

The new SmallRig FX2 cages and kits are available now from SmallRig’s official store and authorized resellers. Whether you're building out a compact handheld rig or a full-blown production setup with external power, SmallRig's FX2 cages offer a flexible foundation that scales with your needs.

