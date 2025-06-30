Sony Launches Camera Verify Beta to Fight Fake Images with Built-In Authenticity Tools

Sony is stepping up in the fight against misinformation with a new beta feature called Camera Verify — a tool designed to prove that your images are, well, actually real.

As part of its broader Camera Authenticity Solution (CAS), Sony is rolling out this tech to help content creators and especially news organizations verify their work. With the rise of AI-generated images flooding social feeds and news platforms, this tool couldn’t come at a better time.

Real Proof, Baked Into the Image

Camera Verify works by embedding C2PA-compliant digital signatures and Sony’s own 3D depth data directly into the image file — all done inside the camera at the moment of capture. That’s right, it’s not an after-the-fact add-on; the file you shoot already contains a digital fingerprint showing it was captured by a real camera and not some text prompt.

If an image is later edited, those changes are tracked and summarized in a verification report. And with this beta release, Sony is making it easier than ever to share this proof. Newsrooms and creators can generate a verification URL for any image, which lets others check the image’s authenticity instantly via a web browser.

You can even pick which data to share in the link — such as whether a photo has been edited — making the tool flexible enough for both casual creators and strict newsroom workflows.

Currently Supported Cameras (and What’s Coming Next)



Right now, the authentication feature is only available on a few Sony models, specifically the:

Sony Alpha 1 II (firmware version 2.00)

(firmware version 2.00) Sony Alpha 9 III (firmware version 3.00)

(firmware version 3.00) Sony Alpha 7 IV (firmware version 5.00)



These are some of Sony’s most capable cameras, ranging from the flagship Alpha 1 series to the more budget-friendly but still pro-ready A7 IV. A license is required to activate Camera Verify, and it’s handled through the Sony Creators’ Cloud platform.

Sony says it plans to expand support for video authentication later this year, sometime after Autumn 2025. That could be a big move, especially for documentary filmmakers and journalists working with motion content in high-stakes scenarios.

Where to Buy the Compatible Cameras

If you’re ready to get hands-on with this new authenticity tech, you’ll need one of the supported cameras. Here’s where you can pick them up:

Sony Alpha 1 II – listed for $6,998.00 from all major retailers.

– listed for $6,998.00 from all major retailers. Sony Alpha 9 III – priced at $5,998.00 from all major retailers.

– priced at $5,998.00 from all major retailers. Sony Alpha 7 IV – listed at $2,498.00 from all major retailers.

