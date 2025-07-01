Tamron Unveils 16-30mm f/2.8 G2, Completing Its Fast Zoom “Trinity” for Sony and Nikon

Tamron has officially announced the 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2, a fast, ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts. This new release rounds out Tamron’s second-generation f/2.8 “trinity” lineup, joining the well-regarded 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 and 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 telephoto zoom.

The company refers to this trio as “Daisangen” lenses — a term borrowed from the game of mahjong to describe a powerful three-tile winning hand. In photographic parlance, it now signifies a complete set of fast zoom lenses: wide, standard, and telephoto, all with constant f/2.8 apertures.

Built for Real-World Shooting

The 16-30mm G2 builds upon the success of Tamron’s popular 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046), offering a similar compact form factor with updated internals. The lens features an optical construction of 16 elements in 12 groups, with Tamron promising high-resolution performance, smooth bokeh, and excellent control of chromatic aberrations and flare, though specifics on exotic glass elements weren’t detailed.

Interestingly, the aperture range is limited to f/2.8 to f/16. Tamron notes this was a deliberate design choice to maintain compactness, adding that diffraction typically becomes noticeable at narrower apertures anyway.

Autofocus is powered by Tamron’s proven VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor, which offers quiet, accurate, and responsive performance — ideal for both stills and video. The lens can focus as close as 0.19m at the wide end, expanding creative close-up possibilities.

Physically, the 16-30mm G2 keeps things light and nimble. Weighing just 450 grams and measuring 103.9mm long, it maintains the G2 line’s reputation for portability. The exterior design has also been refined with improved grip textures for better ergonomics and ease of handling.

Like its G2 siblings, the lens features a 67mm filter thread, moisture-resistant construction, and a fluorine-coated front element to repel water, oil, and dirt. It’s also fully compatible with TAMRON Lens Utility software, giving users expanded customization options and firmware updates.

Pricing and Availability

The Tamron 16-30mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 will be available in two mounts:

Sony E-mount: Available starting July 31, 2025

Nikon Z-mount: Available August 22, 2025

Both versions are priced at $929 USD and can be purchased from authorized retailers.

With this release, Tamron offers Sony and Nikon shooters a compelling ultra-wide option to complete their fast-aperture zoom setup — ideal for landscapes, architecture, events, and astrophotography.

Sample Images with the Tamron 16-30mm G2

