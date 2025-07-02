Nikon’s Legendary DSLR Camera is $500 off in B&H’s July 4th Deals

The B&H July 4th sales are proving to be a goldmine when it comes to camera deals, and we’ve spotted one Nikon discount that we think is well worth considering.

The iconic Nikon D850 DSLR — one of Nikon’s most versatile and powerful DSLR cameras — is now $500 off as part of the B&H Photo July 4th Sale, bringing the price down to just $1,896.95.

Whether you're shooting fireworks, family portraits, or scenic vacation landscapes, the Nikon D850 delivers incredible image quality, robust performance, and features that rival many modern mirrorless systems — especially if you're already invested in Nikon’s legendary F-mount lens ecosystem.

Buy now at B&H Photo: Nikon D850 (camera body) - Was $2,396.95, now $1896.95

Why We Still Love the Nikon D850 in 2025

Even years after its launch, the D850 remains a benchmark for DSLR excellence. During our hands-on time with it, we were blown away by its sharpness, speed, and durability — a true workhorse camera built for professionals and serious enthusiasts alike.

What we really love about the D850 is its high-resolution 45.7MP sensor, which delivers stunning results whether you're shooting in low light, backlit conditions, or high-contrast scenes. It shines especially in landscape and astrophotography, where its wide dynamic range captures every subtle highlight and shadow detail. Paired with Nikon’s legendary F-mount Trinity zooms — the AF-S 14-24mm, 24-70mm, and 70-200mm f/2.8 — the D850 becomes a complete pro setup that covers nearly every focal length you'll ever need.

Here’s why it’s still one of the best full-frame DSLRs on the market:

Stunning Resolution: With its 45.7MP back-side illuminated (BSI) sensor and no optical low-pass filter, the D850 delivers stunning image detail and dynamic range — perfect for landscapes, portraits, and commercial work.

Pro-Level Autofocus: It borrows the flagship 153-point AF system from the Nikon D5, giving you lightning-fast subject tracking for action, sports, and wildlife.

Exceptional Low-Light Performance: A native ISO range of 64–25,600 (expandable) means you get clean, sharp images even in difficult lighting.

Solid Video Capabilities: Shoot 4K UHD video at 30fps, 1080p slow motion up to 120fps, and even create 8K time-lapse videos — all in-camera.

Durable and Reliable: Weather-sealed magnesium alloy body, dual card slots (XQD + SD), a tilting touch screen, and Nikon's largest-ever optical viewfinder make it a dependable tool for all kinds of shoots.

Who Is This Deal for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

If you're a serious photographer looking to step up to pro-level full-frame photography, or already have a collection of Nikon F-mount lenses, this is the deal to beat. Whether you're upgrading from an older Nikon DX DSLR or need a reliable second camera body, the D850 is built to impress — and last.

Based on price tracking data from CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price ever for the Nikon D850 — even lower than previous seasonal sales. And with supply gradually shifting away from DSLR support in favor of mirrorless, this might be one of the last chances to grab this legendary camera at a deep discount.

So if you’ve been eyeing the D850 for a while, don’t wait — this $500 discount won’t last. Head over to B&H Photo and claim yours before the fireworks start.

