OWC Launches 32TB Express 4M2 SSD Enclosure for High-Speed, High-Capacity Workflows

OWC, a brand long trusted by creatives for its rock-solid storage solutions, has launched an updated version of its Express 4M2 SSD enclosure — now compatible with USB4 and capable of housing up to 32TB of blazing-fast NVMe storage.

If your workflow includes 8K video, high-res photography, or massive project files, the 4M2 looks like a compelling upgrade — especially for location shooters or editors who need large, fast, and portable media storage.

Built for Demanding Workflows

The Express 4M2 is a compact enclosure that accommodates four NVMe M.2 SSDs, each up to 8TB in size. OWC says it can deliver up to 3200MB/s throughput in optimal RAID configurations, although real-world speeds will vary depending on the drives you install and your RAID setup.

Each slot supports PCIe 4.0 x1, with performance in single-drive use capped around 1600MB/s. To get the most out of the enclosure, you’ll want to configure your drives in RAID 0 or RAID 5 — a process OWC simplifies with an optional license for SoftRAID, included with select bundles.

OWC has focused on both thermal performance and portability. The chassis is built from aircraft-grade aluminum and includes a smart dual-fan cooling system that stays quiet until needed. Even under load, it's designed to remain cool and unobtrusive — ideal for tight edit suites or quiet set environments.

Crucially, the new Express 4M2 is fully compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt, and USB-C, supporting both macOS and Windows systems. Mac users running macOS 11.3 or higher can even boot from RAID arrays — a nice touch for those integrating the 4M2 into professional workflows.

The enclosure ships with a certified 40Gbps USB-C cable, ensuring it’s ready to go out of the box with the latest laptops and workstations.

Practical for Pros — But Not Exactly Cheap

Let’s be clear: this is not your average portable SSD. With a base price of $239.99 (enclosure only) and $379.99 for the SoftRAID bundle, this unit is aimed squarely at professionals.

And while the enclosure itself is relatively affordable, populating it with four high-end 8TB SSDs will push the total cost towards $3000. That said, if you already own NVMe drives or plan to scale up over time, the 4M2 offers a robust, modular solution that grows with you.

Pricing and Availability

The OWC Express 4M2 is now available for pre-order, with shipments starting next week. Pricing starts at $239.99 for the enclosure and $379.99 for the SoftRAID bundle.

