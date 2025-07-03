Flagship Performance at a Discount: Nikon Z8 Gets $313 off With July 4th Deals

The B&H July 4th Deals are here, and if you’ve been eyeing a true flagship-level mirrorless camera, now might be the best time to get one. The Nikon Z8 is now available for $3,696.95—a $313 discount off its regular price. As an added bonus, you’ll also receive a free Think Tank camera bag and a 128GB Lexar Professional SD card, making this already-exceptional deal even more valuable.

The Z8 brings much of the power of the Z9—Nikon’s top-tier mirrorless body—into a smaller and more manageable chassis. For creators who demand uncompromising quality in both stills and video, this is a serious camera with a very tempting price tag right now.

Buy now at B&H Photo: Nikon Z8 (camera body) - Was $4,009.95, now $3,696.95

What We Love About the Nikon Z8

The Nikon Z8 is essentially a Z9 in a lighter, more compact body. It boasts the same 45.7-megapixel stacked CMOS sensor, EXPEED 7 processor, and flagship-level video specs—all at a more accessible price. With support for 12-bit N-RAW and ProRes RAW internal recording, 8K/60p and 4K/120p video, and 20fps RAW burst shooting, this camera is built for professionals who don’t want to compromise.

For fast-moving scenes, Nikon’s Pre-Release Capture is a huge asset. It lets you grab shots up to one second before the shutter is pressed—ideal for action, wildlife, or once-in-a-lifetime moments. The Z8 also recently got a major firmware update, adding more features to this flagship camera.

Pro-Level Sensor and Processor: A 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor and EXPEED 7 processor deliver brilliant image quality, lightning-fast readout, and massive dynamic range.

A 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor and EXPEED 7 processor deliver brilliant image quality, lightning-fast readout, and massive dynamic range. Exceptional Video Capabilities: Shoot 8K60p, 4K120p, and capture 12-bit N-RAW or ProRes RAW footage internally. Perfect for high-end video production workflows.

Exceptional Video Capabilities: Shoot 8K60p, 4K120p, and capture 12-bit N-RAW or ProRes RAW footage internally. Perfect for high-end video production workflows.

Fast, Intelligent Autofocus: 493-point phase-detection AF with deep learning subject recognition locks onto people, animals, and vehicles—even in tough lighting conditions.

Pro-Grade Build Quality: A tough magnesium alloy build, weather sealing, and modular design make the Z8 ideal for handheld work or rigged video setups. Add the optional battery grip for longer shoots and improved vertical ergonomics.

Electronic Shutter-Only Design: The Z8 ditches the mechanical shutter completely, relying solely on its ultra-fast electronic shutter, enabling silent operation and shutter speeds up to 1/32,000 sec—perfect for fast action.

Pro Workflow Features: With dual card slots (CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD), a full-size HDMI port, a 4-axis tilting LCD, and advanced vibration reduction with Synchro VR, the Z8 is built for serious creators.

Who Is This Deal For, and Is It Worth It?

If you’re a hybrid creator, filmmaker, event shooter, or anyone in need of Z9-grade performance in a smaller, lighter body, the Nikon Z8 is hard to beat. And with this limited-time $313 discount, it’s one of the best times this year to invest.

Whether you’re upgrading from an older DSLR, adding a second body, or finally stepping into mirrorless, the Nikon Z8 offers unmatched versatility—and right now, more value for your money.

