Nikon Z8 Firmware 3.00 Reportedly Causing Issues with Third-Party Lenses

Nikon has released firmware update version 3.00 for its Z8 mirrorless camera, but users are being urged to proceed with caution—especially those using third-party lenses. Reports have emerged of compatibility issues and potential malfunctions occurring when the update is applied with non-NIKKOR lenses attached.

Nikon has acknowledged the issue and posted a warning on the official Z8 firmware download page.

“Do not update the camera firmware with lenses other than Z-mount NIKKOR lenses or mount adapters other than FTZ II/FTZ attached; failure to observe this precaution could result in camera malfunction,” the company stated.

Tamron and Viltrox Issue Advisories

The warning has prompted third-party lens manufacturers to issue similar advisories. Tamron, which just recently announced a new ultrawide zoom lens for the Nikon Z mount, released a statement confirming that some of its products may not function correctly with the new update.

“We’d like to let you know that after updating the Nikon Z8 to firmware version 3.00, some TAMRON lenses may experience limitations in functionality,” the company said.

“Our team is already working hard to analyze the cause and find an appropriate solution. Of course, we’ll keep you informed — as soon as there are any updates or new information regarding affected lenses, you’ll find them in our newsroom or on our social media channels.”

Chinese manufacturer Viltrox has also responded with a warning of its own.

"We’ve recently become aware of a new notice issued by Nikon, advising users not to update their Nikon camera firmware while a third-party lens is attached, as this may cause potential issues or malfunctions. As a third-party lens manufacturer dedicated to delivering reliable, high-performance autofocus lenses to creators around the world, we would like to provide the following kind reminders to our valued Viltrox users using Nikon Z-mount cameras."

“If you are planning to update your Nikon camera firmware, we strongly recommend that you detach any third-party lens, including Viltrox lenses, before proceeding with the update,” the company advised. “This is a precautionary measure to avoid any unexpected behavior during the firmware installation process.”

At this stage, it remains unclear what specific compatibility issue is causing the malfunction, or which lenses are definitively affected. It is also not yet known whether the problem originates from changes in communication protocols within the firmware or other technical alterations.

Users who rely on third-party glass are advised to postpone the firmware update until more information becomes available. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as manufacturers release further guidance.



