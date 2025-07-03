One of Nikon’s Best Hybrid Cameras Is Now Over $300 off With B&H Photo July 4th Deal

If you've been thinking about upgrading your camera kit, the B&H July 4th Deals just made that decision a lot easier. One of Nikon’s most well-rounded hybrid mirrorless cameras, the Z6 III, is currently available in a bundle that’s $313 off the regular price.

This bundle is more than just the body—you’re getting a solid start to your shooting setup with a Lexar 128GB SD card and a Think Tank camera bag included. It’s a great grab for hybrid shooters who need excellent photo and video performance without stretching into flagship territory.

Why We Love the Nikon Z6 III

Released just a year ago, the Nikon Z6 III is a serious tool for hybrid creators. It borrows a lot from the Z9, Nikon’s top-tier mirrorless model, but comes in a more compact, budget-friendly body.

It can record 6K/60p internal N-RAW with full-pixel readout, giving filmmakers and content creators maximum flexibility in post. You’ll also get full-frame 4K up to 120p and Full HD at 240p for buttery-smooth slow-motion shots.

But it’s no slouch when it comes to stills either. With a 24.5MP partially stacked CMOS sensor and the EXPEED 7 image processor, this camera delivers speed and accuracy with burst rates up to 60fps JPEG or 20fps RAW, along with 493-point phase-detect autofocus that locks onto fast-moving subjects with ease.

Partially Stacked Full-Frame Sensor: Delivers fast readout and minimizes rolling shutter, perfect for both stills and video.

Delivers fast readout and minimizes rolling shutter, perfect for both stills and video. Blazing Fast Autofocus: 493-point phase detection with subject recognition ensures sharp captures every time.

493-point phase detection with subject recognition ensures sharp captures every time. Pro-Level Video: Internal 6K/60p and 4K/120p N-RAW recording with Nikon’s cinematic color flexibility.

Internal 6K/60p and 4K/120p N-RAW recording with Nikon’s cinematic color flexibility. Durable Build: Magnesium alloy construction with full weather sealing for rugged outdoor use.

Magnesium alloy construction with full weather sealing for rugged outdoor use. Pro Workflow Tools: Dual card slots, in-camera image stabilization, pre-release capture, and more.

Who’s This Deal for and Is It the Best Time To Buy?

If you're a Nikon shooter looking to upgrade from a DX-format camera—or even a full-frame user wanting pro-level performance at a friendlier price point—this deal is hard to beat. You’re saving over $300 and getting valuable accessories in the bundle. And if you’ve had your eye on a new Z-mount lens, the savings could go straight toward building your kit.

At $2,196.95, the Nikon Z6 III bundle is one of the smartest buys in this year’s July 4th sales. Whether you shoot weddings, documentaries, travel, or YouTube content, this camera checks all the right boxes.

