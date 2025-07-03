Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 ART Lens Review - The Best APS-C Zoom Yet?

We've just wrapped up our hands-on review of the Sigma 17-40mm f.1.8 DC ART lens, and, spoiler alert, it's excellent. It's not without problems, and we go over the pros and cons of this lens.

The Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 ART is available in Sony, Fujifilm, Canon, and L-Mounts, making it one of the most compatible lenses with your chosen platform.

Our full written review is coming, but everything we cover in that is in this video.

Imaging Resource Hands-On With the Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 DC ART Lens Video