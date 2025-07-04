B&H Photo Knocks Over $300 off Nikon’s D7500 Dslr Making It a Great Value for Money Pick

The B&H Photo July 4th sales are delivering some solid camera deals this year, and one that stands out is Nikon’s D7500 DSLR—now going for just $746.95. It’s a deep discount on Nikon’s last mid-range DSLR and a great opportunity for photographers who want a capable, full-featured DSLR without breaking the bank.

Despite the industry shift toward mirrorless systems, the D7500 still holds its own with a strong blend of performance, ergonomics, and compatibility with Nikon’s deep bench of F-mount lenses. It's a great value pick—especially now that more F-mount lenses, like the AF-S 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR, are also seeing price drops.

Buy now at B&H Photo: Nikon D7500 (camera body) - Was $996.95, now $746.95

Why We Still Love the Nikon D7500

Among Nikon’s APS-C DSLRs, the D7500 remains one of the most compelling. It’s responsive, reliable, and surprisingly modern when it comes to specs. Personally, I still keep one in my bag as a backup to my mirrorless gear—it’s that dependable. And for beginners, it offers an optical viewfinder experience that’s hard to replicate in today’s EVF-heavy market.

One standout feature? Full autofocus compatibility with classic AF and AF-D lenses, giving new life to Nikon glass from the ’90s and early 2000s. Combine that with 4K video, an articulated touchscreen, and 8 fps continuous shooting, and you've got a DSLR that still punches above its weight.

20.9MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor + EXPEED 5 Processor: Delivers excellent dynamic range, low-light sensitivity, and rapid performance. ISO 100–51,200 natively (expandable to ISO 1.64 million).

Delivers excellent dynamic range, low-light sensitivity, and rapid performance. ISO 100–51,200 natively (expandable to ISO 1.64 million). 4K UHD Video Recording: Shoots at 30/25/24 fps, plus Full HD up to 60p. HDMI out allows for clean 4:2:2 capture to external recorders.

Shoots at 30/25/24 fps, plus Full HD up to 60p. HDMI out allows for clean 4:2:2 capture to external recorders. 51-Point Multi-CAM 3500FX II Autofocus System: Includes 15 cross-type points with -3 EV sensitivity and Nikon’s reliable 3D Tracking for action and wildlife.

Includes 15 cross-type points with -3 EV sensitivity and Nikon’s reliable 3D Tracking for action and wildlife. Rugged Build: Magnesium alloy body with weather sealing makes it ready for unpredictable environments.

Magnesium alloy body with weather sealing makes it ready for unpredictable environments. Advanced Exposure and Scene Recognition: A 180k-pixel RGB metering sensor powers Nikon’s Scene Recognition System for accurate exposures and white balance even in tricky lighting.

Who Is This Deal For, and Is It a Good Time to Buy?

If you're just getting into photography or you’ve got a set of F-mount lenses collecting dust, the Nikon D7500 is a smart buy. It’s also a strong second body for pros who want a dependable DSLR without spending a fortune.

At under $750, this is easily one of the best DSLR deals you’ll find this July 4th weekend. Just note—it’s likely among the last new DSLRs you’ll be able to buy at this price point, so now’s the time to act before stock runs out.

