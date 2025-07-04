Canon’s Flagship Dslr Has an Eye-Watering Discount Thanks to the B&H Photo July 4th Sales

In an era where mirrorless cameras are all the rage, the Canon EOS-1D X Mark II proves that DSLRs still have a place—especially when there’s a deal this good. As part of B&H’s July 4th Weekend sale, Canon’s iconic pro-level DSLR is now available for just $2,999, a massive $3,000 off its original retail price.

That’s an insane value for a camera that once sat at the top of Canon’s lineup, trusted by Olympic sports shooters, wildlife professionals, and veteran photojournalists alike.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **

Buy now at B&H Photo: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II (camera only) - Was $5,999.00, now $2,999.00

Why We Still Love the Canon EOS-1D X Mark II

Even though it was first released in 2016, the 1D X Mark II is still a beast of a camera. This thing was built for speed, durability, and getting the shot no matter the conditions. It offers features that wouldn’t be out of place in a modern mirrorless flagship—like 4K/60p video, intelligent AF tracking, blazing-fast burst speeds, and Canon’s hallmark rugged build quality.

We’ve had our hands on the 1D X Mark II, and even now, it impresses. The image quality is fantastic, with solid detail retention, excellent high ISO performance, and colors that look great straight out of camera. Plus, if you’re someone who values the feel and responsiveness of an optical viewfinder, this is one of the best DSLR experiences you can still get.

20.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor: Delivers clean, sharp images—even at high ISO settings.

Delivers clean, sharp images—even at high ISO settings. Dual DIGIC 6+ Processors: Enables fast readouts, smooth performance, and long shooting bursts.

Enables fast readouts, smooth performance, and long shooting bursts. 14 fps Continuous Shooting: Captures up to 170 RAW files in a single burst—perfect for sports or action.

Captures up to 170 RAW files in a single burst—perfect for sports or action. 4K DCI Video at 60p: Shoots cinematic 4K with internal recording and Full HD at 120fps for slow motion.

Shoots cinematic 4K with internal recording and Full HD at 120fps for slow motion. Pro-Grade Build: Full magnesium alloy body with weather sealing and an integrated vertical grip—built like a tank.

Who Should Buy This—And Is It Worth It?

If you're a sports shooter, wildlife photographer, wedding pro, or even a filmmaker looking for a sturdy B-cam that shoots 4K/60p, the EOS-1D X Mark II is still a serious piece of gear—and this deal makes it hard to ignore.

And for DSLR diehards who prefer the tactile experience of shooting through an optical viewfinder, it’s a dream. Personally, I still enjoy using DSLRs for certain jobs, and the 1D X Mark II remains one of the most enjoyable and reliable cameras I've worked with.

With $3,000 off, you’re getting pro-level performance for the price of a mid-tier mirrorless setup. It may not be the latest and greatest, but it’s still one of the best.

Buy now at B&H Photo: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II (camera only) - Was $5,999.00, now $2,999.00