July 4th Deal Saves You $550 on a Superb Panasonic Camera With 6K Recording and Two Versatile Lenses

The B&H July 4th sale is bringing the heat this weekend with some serious gear discounts, and if you’re in the market for a hybrid mirrorless camera that punches well above its weight, this one caught my eye—and honestly, I can’t recommend it enough.

Right now, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II kit is on sale for $550 off, bringing the price down to just $2,197.99. The bundle includes two lenses: the ultra-versatile 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom and a solid 50mm f/1.8 prime, making this an incredible starter kit for anyone diving into hybrid shooting.

Buy now at B&H Photo: Panasonic Lumix S5 II (camera with two lenses) - Was $2,747.99, now $2,197.99

What we like about the Panasonic Lumix S5 II

After spending time with the S5 II, we came away genuinely impressed by what this camera delivers. If there’s one thing Panasonic consistently nails, its video—and the S5 II is no exception. Its ability to shoot 6K/30p with 10-bit 4:2:0 internal recording gives you plenty of flexibility in post, all without the bulk or complexity of a full-blown cinema setup.

The V-Log profile and dual native ISO provide greater flexibility in dynamic lighting situations, making the S5 II my go-to for run-and-gun travel content. The included 50mm f/1.8 also pairs beautifully with the camera’s full-frame sensor, delivering images that are sharp, clean, and surprisingly cinematic.

The 20-60mm has also been a bit of a sleeper hit for me—it’s compact, lightweight, and handles everything from wide landscapes to tight medium shots. For anyone shooting both stills and video, this kit pretty much has you covered out of the box.

24.5MP Full-Frame Sensor: Delivers detailed stills and crisp video with solid low-light performance.

Delivers detailed stills and crisp video with solid low-light performance. 6K/30p Video & 4K/60p: With full sensor readout, internal 10-bit, and V-Log support.

With full sensor readout, internal 10-bit, and V-Log support. Dual I.S. 2 & Active I.S.: Panasonic’s stabilization is excellent, especially for handheld video. You can walk and shoot with very usable footage.

Panasonic’s stabilization is excellent, especially for handheld video. You can walk and shoot with very usable footage. Dual UHS-II Card Slots: For redundancy when shooting video or storing RAW + JPEG stills.

For redundancy when shooting video or storing RAW + JPEG stills. Cooling Fan: It’s one of the first mirrorless hybrids to feature an internal fan—no overheating during long 4K shoots.



Who Is This Deal For, and Is It Worth It?

If you’re stepping into hybrid content creation—whether that’s wedding filmmaking, YouTube, or just leveling up your photography—this is one of the best all-in-one kits out there for the price. The $550 discount is generous, and you're getting two highly usable lenses to start with.

Plus, the L-Mount Alliance keeps growing, which means more glass options from companies like Sigma and Leica. That flexibility really rounds out the long-term value of the system.

Bottom line? If you’ve been on the fence about the S5 II, now’s a smart time to make the jump. Just don’t wait too long—this is a limited-time deal, and it’s likely to sell out quickly.

