Outstanding Nikon Super Telephoto Lens Get $800 Price Cut in the B&H Photo 4th of July Sales

B&H’s July 4th Sale has been packed with excellent Nikon gear deals, and this one caught our eye—especially if you’re looking to expand your kit with a killer zoom lens. Right now, the Nikon NIKKOR 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR lens is going for just $1,496.95, a hefty $800 off its regular price.

Whether you're using a DSLR like the Nikon D850 or a newer Z6 III with the FTZ adapter, this lens is a fantastic pick for anyone shooting wildlife, sports, or anything at a distance.

Buy now at B&H Photo: Nikon NIKKOR 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR - Was $2,296.95, now $1,496.95

What We Love About the Nikon 80-400mm f/4.5-5.6G ED VR

This lens has been a popular choice for Nikon shooters—and for good reason. The Vibration Reduction (VR) system is rock solid, especially when you're zoomed all the way in. You can shoot handheld without worrying too much about shake. And yes, the image quality really does hold up well against some of Nikon’s pricier glass.

In fact, when we took it out for field testing, we were pleasantly surprised by how close its sharpness and clarity came to Nikon’s high-end short telephoto lenses—particularly the beloved 70-200mm f/2.8 ED VR II, especially at the 200mm focal length.

Another highlight? Nikon’s Nano Crystal Coating, which does a great job controlling flare and ghosting, even when you’re shooting in bright midday sun. The build feels sturdy and ready for field use, which is something we always appreciate in a lens meant for outdoor action.

Versatile 80-400mm Range: Covers everything from tight portraits to far-off wildlife or sports.

Covers everything from tight portraits to far-off wildlife or sports. Silent Wave Motor AF: Quick, quiet, and precise autofocus—plus manual override when you need it.

Quick, quiet, and precise autofocus—plus manual override when you need it. VR Image Stabilization: Delivers up to 4 stops of shake reduction, which makes handheld shooting at 400mm surprisingly doable.

Delivers up to 4 stops of shake reduction, which makes handheld shooting at 400mm surprisingly doable. Optical Design: One super ED and four ED elements help minimize color fringing and chromatic aberrations for sharp, clean images.

One super ED and four ED elements help minimize color fringing and chromatic aberrations for sharp, clean images. Full Compatibility: Works with Nikon’s AF-S teleconverters (TC-14, TC-17, TC-20) for even more reach, and fully compatible with the FTZ adapter for Z-mount mirrorless bodies.

Who Is This Deal For, and Is It Worth It?

If you're a wildlife or sports shooter—or just someone who wants to add a long zoom to your Nikon kit—this is one of the better value telephoto lenses out there, especially now at under $1,500. The sharpness, stabilization, and reach are all top-notch for this price.

Plus, B&H is also running July 4th deals on the Nikon D850, Z8, and Z6 III, which all pair beautifully with this lens (just don’t forget the FTZ adapter if you're going mirrorless). No word yet on how long the deals will last, so if this lens has been on your wishlist, now’s a good time to hit "add to cart."

