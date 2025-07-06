Sony’s Massive Camera and Lens Prime Day Sales Sees Discounts up to $500 Off

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off tomorrow, but Sony is getting a head start by dropping prices early on some of its most popular gear. Select Sony mirrorless cameras and G Master lenses are already discounted by as much as $500, giving photographers and content creators a chance to snag pro-level equipment ahead of the rush.

Sony’s camera and lens prices have gradually gone up in recent months, partly due to U.S. government tariffs. That makes these early Prime Day discounts even more significant—especially for those waiting for a rare chance to buy high-end Sony gear without paying full price. If you’ve been eyeing a specific body or lens, this might be one of the few times to grab it at a substantial discount.

We’ve gone through the full list and pulled out the best Sony deals worth considering—whether you’re a seasoned pro or just getting started.

Standouts Deals from Sony

Sony A7 IV ($500 off) - The A7 IV continues to be one of Sony’s most compelling hybrid cameras. It features a 33MP full-frame sensor, powerful autofocus, and 4K60p video—making it a solid option for both photography and video work. Its lightweight design makes it perfect for handheld shooting or use on a gimbal.

- The A7 IV continues to be one of Sony’s most compelling hybrid cameras. It features a 33MP full-frame sensor, powerful autofocus, and 4K60p video—making it a solid option for both photography and video work. Its lightweight design makes it perfect for handheld shooting or use on a gimbal. Sony A7 CII ($200 off) - Think of the A7C II as the A7 IV’s rangefinder-style sibling. It shares the same sensor and processing power but fits into a more compact body. It’s a dream for street photographers, travelers, and vloggers who need full-frame power without the bulk.

- Think of the A7C II as the A7 IV’s rangefinder-style sibling. It shares the same sensor and processing power but fits into a more compact body. It’s a dream for street photographers, travelers, and vloggers who need full-frame power without the bulk. Sony FE 50mm f/1.2 GM Lens ($100 off) - This is one of Sony’s most prized prime lenses. Known for its tack-sharp rendering and creamy bokeh, the 50mm f/1.2 GM is a staple for portrait, event, and low-light photography. If you’ve been waiting to get a high-end prime, this discount makes it a little easier to justify.

- This is one of Sony’s most prized prime lenses. Known for its tack-sharp rendering and creamy bokeh, the 50mm f/1.2 GM is a staple for portrait, event, and low-light photography. If you’ve been waiting to get a high-end prime, this discount makes it a little easier to justify. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS Lens ($100 off) - A go-to lens for professionals, this telephoto zoom excels in everything from sports and weddings to wildlife and video work. It offers built-in stabilization, constant f/2.8 aperture, and stellar optical performance.

- A go-to lens for professionals, this telephoto zoom excels in everything from sports and weddings to wildlife and video work. It offers built-in stabilization, constant f/2.8 aperture, and stellar optical performance. Sony α6600 Mirrorless Camera with 18-135mm Lens Kit ($200 off) - If you’re after a compact APS-C setup that punches above its weight, the a6600 paired with the 18-135mm lens is a winner. This bundle also includes a 64GB SanDisk Extreme PRO SD card and a Journey 34 DSLR Shoulder Bag—so you’re ready to shoot straight out of the box.

Sony Prime Day Deals Roundup

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Is It a Good Time to Buy?

Absolutely. Whether you’re a working pro looking to upgrade glass or a hobbyist building your first Sony setup, these deals offer excellent value. With discounts up to $500 and bundles packed with extras, there’s never been a better time to invest in Sony gear.

But act fast—these deals won’t last long, and popular items are expected to sell out quickly.

Our Recent Sony-Related Coverage

Sony Launches Camera Verify Beta to Fight Fake Images with Built-In Authenticity Tools

Sigma Unveils 17-40mm F1.8 DC Art Lens for Mirrorless: A Faster, Lighter Successor to the Classic 18-35mm

Tamron Unveils 16-30mm f/2.8 G2, Completing Its Fast Zoom “Trinity” for Sony and Nikon

Newest Sony-Related Equipment

SmallRig Launches Modular Cage and Cage Kits for Sony FX2 Cinema Camera

Viltrox Launches AF 85mm F/1.4 PRO FE Lens for Sony E-Mount

Sigma’s New Aizu Prime Cine Lenses Now Up for Pre-Order