Samyang Rumored to Launch Two New Lenses in Its “Prima” Series

South Korean lens maker Samyang is reportedly expanding its Prima lens lineup, following the debut of the AF 35mm F/1.4 P FE in December 2024. The company is expected to announce two new lenses in the series: the AF 16mm F/2.8 P FE and the AF 85mm F/1.8 P FE—both aimed at content creators and hybrid shooters.

Earlier this month, Samyang teased the arrival of these lenses, which are designed to offer high performance in a lightweight, compact form. The Prima name—derived from the Latin word for “first” or “important”—reflects the brand’s focus on essential, high-quality optics tailored to modern creators.

LK Samyang to release a new line of "Prima Series" lenses:https://t.co/WqEBlXOXZu pic.twitter.com/PqzMsaIfCH — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) July 2, 2025

According to a report by Photo Rumors, the new lenses are likely to be announced soon, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed. Both lenses are designed for full-frame E-mount cameras, and sample product images have already surfaced online via Sony Addict. The leaked images show the upcoming 16mm and 85mm lenses alongside the existing 35mm F/1.4 Prima. Interestingly, one of the leaked images shows the 85mm lens mounted on a Nikon Z8 using what appears to be an E-mount to Z-mount adapter, similar to the Viltrox E-Z AF adapter.

If the new lenses follow the same design principles as the AF 35mm F/1.4 P FE, users can expect a lightweight and weather-sealed build, fast Linear STM autofocus, and specialized optical elements for high image quality even when shooting wide open. The micro-patterned rubber focus ring from the 35mm model may also carry over, offering improved grip and tactile control in challenging conditions.

Here is the second upcoming "Prima" lens: Samyang AF 16mm f/2.8 P FE:https://t.co/KWrOvwDJgu pic.twitter.com/yQoNI1DL8Q — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) July 4, 2025

Expected Features (Based on AF 35mm F/1.4 P):

Fast and silent Linear STM autofocus motor

Weather-resistant sealing for light rain and dust protection

Special lens elements to reduce chromatic aberration

Lightweight design suited for compact mirrorless bodies like the Sony a7C II



Availability and Pricing

As of now, there is no official word on the release date or pricing, but the growing number of leaks suggests an announcement could be imminent. We'll continue to follow the story and provide updates as soon as Samyang makes an official reveal.



