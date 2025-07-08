One of Canon’s Most Affordable Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras Just Got Cheaper for Prime Day

If you are looking to jump into full-frame mirrorless without breaking the bank, then Amazon Prime Day has you covered. The Canon EOS RP bundled with the RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM lens is currently $400 off, bringing the price down to just $999—a solid deal for anyone looking to get started with full-frame photography.

Despite its compact and lightweight build, the Canon EOS RP delivers serious imaging capabilities. And now that it’s on sale, it’s easily one of the best-value full-frame kits you can grab for under $1000.

Buy now at Amazon: Canon EOS RP Camera Kit - Was $1,3999.00, now $999.00

Why We Love the Canon EOS RP Kit

We’ve tested the Canon EOS RP, and while it's considered an entry-level model, it performs well beyond its price tag. It might lack some of the bells and whistles of Canon’s higher-end models, but it holds its own with strong image quality, excellent autofocus, and dependable high ISO performance.

Powered by a 26MP full-frame sensor and the DIGIC 8 processor (the same chip used in the EOS R), the RP offers great image quality and responsive performance in a compact form factor.

26.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor + DIGIC 8 Processor : A solid combo that delivers great resolution, dynamic range, and low-light capability, with native ISO up to 40,000 and 5 fps burst shooting.

: A solid combo that delivers great resolution, dynamic range, and low-light capability, with native ISO up to 40,000 and 5 fps burst shooting. Dual Pixel CMOS AF : Canon’s tried-and-true autofocus system delivers fast, smooth focus—great for both stills and video.

: Canon’s tried-and-true autofocus system delivers fast, smooth focus—great for both stills and video. UHD 4K Video : Records at up to 24 fps with 120 Mb/s bitrate, plus Full HD at up to 60 fps for smoother footage.

: Records at up to 24 fps with 120 Mb/s bitrate, plus Full HD at up to 60 fps for smoother footage. Compact Build with Modern Features : Includes a 2.36M-dot OLED EVF, a 3.0" vari-angle touchscreen, USB charging, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

: Includes a 2.36M-dot OLED EVF, a 3.0" vari-angle touchscreen, USB charging, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens: A versatile walkaround lens with built-in image stabilization, perfect for travel, portraits, or everyday shooting.

Is It a Good Time to Buy?

If you’ve been waiting to step up from a crop sensor DSLR or are diving into photography for the first time, this kit is a smart pick. Full-frame mirrorless cameras rarely fall below the $1000 mark, especially with a lens included.

With Canon’s RF lens ecosystem continuing to grow, the EOS RP makes for a great entry into the system. But act fast—this deal is part of Amazon Prime Day, and it’s only available for a limited-time.

