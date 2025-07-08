Prime Day Deal Knocks $800 off This Flagship OM System OM-1 Camera and Lens Kit

Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you're a photographer looking for your next serious camera setup, this might be your moment. The high-end OM System OM-1 camera kit has just dropped to under $2,000, making it one of the most tempting Micro Four Thirds deals this season.

For a limited time, the OM-1 kit—which includes the stellar 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO II zoom lens—is available for just $1,999.99, a savings of $700 off the regular price.

Buy now at Amazon: OM System OM-1 Camera Kit - Was $2,7999.99, now $1,999.99

Why We Love the OM System OM-1 Camera Kit

We spent time with the OM-1 when it launched, and it quickly proved itself to be one of the best Micro Four Thirds cameras on the market. Its 20MP stacked BSI Live MOS sensor and TruePic X image processor deliver sharp, vibrant photos and incredibly fast performance—perfect for action, wildlife, and even video.

One of the biggest upgrades is its AI-driven autofocus system with 1,053 phase-detect AF points, which provides snappy, accurate subject tracking—even in challenging lighting conditions. Add to that in-body image stabilization with up to 8.5 stops of compensation, and you’ve got a camera that’s just as capable handheld as it is on a tripod.

Who Is This Deal For, and Should You Buy?

If you're a photographer or hybrid shooter wanting flagship features in a compact form, the OM System OM-1 kit is hard to beat. Whether you're moving up from a smaller-sensor camera or diving into the Micro Four Thirds system for the first time, this kit gives you professional-grade tools without the bulk or the full-frame price tag.

With $800 in savings, this is one of the best opportunities to pick up Olympus’s most advanced system to date. But don’t wait—Amazon Prime Day runs only through July 11, and stock is already starting to run low.

