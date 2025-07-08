|Back To News
Sony’s a7R V With Massive 61MP Sensor Is Now Over $400 off for Amazon Prime Day
posted Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at 7:37 AM EDT
Amazon Prime Day is always packed with camera gear discounts, and this year is no exception. One of the best deals we've spotted is on Sony’s high-resolution powerhouse—the Sony a7R V—which is now over $400 off, bringing the price down to $3,798.
If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, this might just be it.
Why We’re Big Fans of the Sony A7R V
We’ve had hands-on time with the Sony a7R V, and to say it impressed us is an understatement. The 61MP full-frame sensor delivers absurdly sharp, detailed images—and now with a dedicated AI processing unit, Sony’s autofocus system has leveled up in a big way. Real-time recognition for humans, animals, birds, insects, and even vehicles is faster and more reliable than ever.
And then there’s the video side. The a7R V can shoot 8K at 24p, 4K at 60p, and 1080p at 120fps in 10-bit color—all internally. Paired with the 8-stop in-body image stabilization, it makes handheld shooting a lot less stressful.
- 61MP Full-Frame Exmor R BSI CMOS Sensor – Sony’s highest-resolution sensor to date.
- AI-Based Autofocus Tracking – Advanced subject recognition and human pose estimation.
- 8K and 4K Recording Options – 8K24p and oversampled 4K60p footage with 10-bit internal recording.
- 693-Point Hybrid AF System – Covers a massive portion of the image area with tracking down to -4 EV.
- Robust Pro Body – Magnesium alloy build, weather sealing, 9.44M-dot EVF, 4-axis articulating LCD, dual card slots (CFexpress Type A + UHS-II), and full-size HDMI.
Who Should Jump On This Deal?
The Sony a7R V is designed for hybrid creators—those who want the absolute best in stills and serious video capabilities. Whether you’re a portrait photographer, landscape shooter, commercial filmmaker, or just want the flexibility to do it all, this camera doesn’t disappoint.
With the $400 discount, it’s an even more compelling buy. That saved cash could go toward your first lens—like the compact and sharp Sony FE 50mm f/1.8, or even a third-party option if you're trying to build out your kit.
Buy now at Amazon: Sony a7R V (camera body) - Was $4,199.99, now $3,798.00