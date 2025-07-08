Sony’s a7R V With Massive 61MP Sensor Is Now Over $400 off for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is always packed with camera gear discounts, and this year is no exception. One of the best deals we've spotted is on Sony’s high-resolution powerhouse—the Sony a7R V—which is now over $400 off, bringing the price down to $3,798.

If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a flagship full-frame mirrorless camera, this might just be it.

Buy now at Amazon: Sony a7R V (camera body) - Was $4,199.99, now $3,798.00

Why We’re Big Fans of the Sony A7R V

We’ve had hands-on time with the Sony a7R V, and to say it impressed us is an understatement. The 61MP full-frame sensor delivers absurdly sharp, detailed images—and now with a dedicated AI processing unit, Sony’s autofocus system has leveled up in a big way. Real-time recognition for humans, animals, birds, insects, and even vehicles is faster and more reliable than ever.

And then there’s the video side. The a7R V can shoot 8K at 24p, 4K at 60p, and 1080p at 120fps in 10-bit color—all internally. Paired with the 8-stop in-body image stabilization, it makes handheld shooting a lot less stressful.

61MP Full-Frame Exmor R BSI CMOS Sensor – Sony’s highest-resolution sensor to date.

– Sony’s highest-resolution sensor to date. AI-Based Autofocus Tracking – Advanced subject recognition and human pose estimation.

– Advanced subject recognition and human pose estimation. 8K and 4K Recording Options – 8K24p and oversampled 4K60p footage with 10-bit internal recording.

– 8K24p and oversampled 4K60p footage with 10-bit internal recording. 693-Point Hybrid AF System – Covers a massive portion of the image area with tracking down to -4 EV.

– Covers a massive portion of the image area with tracking down to -4 EV. Robust Pro Body – Magnesium alloy build, weather sealing, 9.44M-dot EVF, 4-axis articulating LCD, dual card slots (CFexpress Type A + UHS-II), and full-size HDMI.



Who Should Jump On This Deal?

The Sony a7R V is designed for hybrid creators—those who want the absolute best in stills and serious video capabilities. Whether you’re a portrait photographer, landscape shooter, commercial filmmaker, or just want the flexibility to do it all, this camera doesn’t disappoint.

With the $400 discount, it’s an even more compelling buy. That saved cash could go toward your first lens—like the compact and sharp Sony FE 50mm f/1.8, or even a third-party option if you're trying to build out your kit.

