Sony’s Compact 4K Vlogging Powerhouse Drops Below $750 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is back, and camera gear deals are everywhere. One of the most tempting discounts we've spotted is on Sony’s feature-packed vlogging camera: the Sony ZV-E10, now down to $748—over $100 in savings.

This Prime Day bundle includes the Sony E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS kit lens, giving creators a plug-and-play setup that’s ready to shoot right out of the box. Designed specifically with vloggers and content creators in mind, the ZV-E10 makes recording high-quality videos simple, even for beginners.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **

Buy now at Amazon: Sony ZV-E10 camera kit - Was $849.99, now $748.00

Why We Love the Sony ZV-E10

The ZV-E10 may be compact, but it doesn’t skimp on features. It's an interchangeable lens camera built around a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, delivering way more flexibility than a smartphone or action cam. And with Sony’s E-mount ecosystem, you can build out your kit over time without worrying about limitations.

We tested the ZV-E10 ourselves and were genuinely impressed by its fast and accurate autofocus—especially when tracking faces and eyes—and the crisp image quality straight out of camera. It’s quick, intuitive, and makes creating content feel seamless.

We especially like the Power Zoom 16-50mm lens that comes in the kit—great for everyday shooting, with optical image stabilization (OSS) and motorized zoom that’s smooth and easy to use on the go.

For video, the camera oversamples from 6K to produce crisp, detailed 4K footage, and it’s light enough to mount on a compact gimbal or even use handheld without fatigue.

24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS Sensor + BIONZ X Processor : Delivers detailed stills and rich, high-resolution video with impressive dynamic range.

: Delivers detailed stills and rich, high-resolution video with impressive dynamic range. Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD : The 3-inch flip-out screen is perfect for selfie shots and monitoring while vlogging.

: The 3-inch flip-out screen is perfect for selfie shots and monitoring while vlogging. Oversampled 4K/30p Recording : Captures 4K video from a 6K readout, with full-pixel readout and no binning.

: Captures 4K video from a 6K readout, with full-pixel readout and no binning. Mic Input + Multi Interface Shoe : Easily upgrade your audio by plugging in an external mic or using Sony’s hot-shoe-based audio accessories.

: Easily upgrade your audio by plugging in an external mic or using Sony’s hot-shoe-based audio accessories. USB Streaming Functionality: Go live or use the camera as a high-quality webcam without any extra software.

Who Should Consider the ZV-E10—and Is Now the Time to Buy?

If you’re a vlogger, YouTuber, or aspiring content creator who’s ready to move beyond a smartphone, the ZV-E10 is a fantastic next step. You get stunning 4K video, access to Sony’s wide E-mount lens lineup, and thoughtful features like S-Log3 support for grading and face-priority AE that ensures your exposure stays locked to your subject’s face—even when lighting changes.

The camera also holds its own for still photography, making it a true hybrid system. At under $750, this is the lowest we've seen it in a while—and with the included lens, it’s a great all-in-one starter setup.

Buy now at Amazon: Sony ZV-E10 camera kit - Was $849.99, now $748.00