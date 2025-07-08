Sony’s Pro-Level 24-70mm F/2.8 GM Lens Gets a Welcome Price Cut in the Prime Day Sales

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and Sony shooters have reason to celebrate—especially those looking to level up their lens game. One of the standout offers is on Sony’s popular FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM, a professional-grade standard zoom lens that’s now available for just $1,598, down a solid $100 from its original price.

This versatile lens is a go-to for working photographers—especially those shooting weddings, events, portraits, and travel. As part of Sony’s G Master (GM) lineup, it’s designed for demanding users who expect top-tier optical performance, fast autofocus, and solid reliability.

Why We Still Love the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM

While the second-generation 24-70mm GM II has taken the spotlight recently, the original FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM still holds its ground—and for good reason. It's built tough, handles beautifully, and delivers image quality that professionals can count on.

We had the chance to test the lens extensively back in 2020, and it quickly became one of our favorite everyday options. The zoom range—from wide to short telephoto—makes it a flexible choice for a variety of situations. And the image quality? Sharp, contrasty, and impressive even wide open.

Fast and Quiet Autofocus : The Direct Drive SSM motor and internal focusing system provide quick, near-silent autofocus. It’s great for both stills and video.

: The Direct Drive SSM motor and internal focusing system provide quick, near-silent autofocus. It’s great for both stills and video. Constant F/2.8 Aperture : Maintains bright performance throughout the zoom range—great for low light and creating beautiful background blur.

: Maintains bright performance throughout the zoom range—great for low light and creating beautiful background blur. High-Quality Glass : Packed with specialty elements including XA (extreme aspherical), ED, and Super ED glass for minimal chromatic aberrations and top-tier sharpness.

: Packed with specialty elements including XA (extreme aspherical), ED, and Super ED glass for minimal chromatic aberrations and top-tier sharpness. Tough Build : Weather-sealed and ready for the elements, with rubberized control rings for use even in cold, wet conditions.

: Weather-sealed and ready for the elements, with rubberized control rings for use even in cold, wet conditions. Pro-Grade Optics: Built to meet the G Master standard with outstanding resolution, contrast, and bokeh.



Who Is This Deal For—and Should You Jump In?

If you’re looking for a fast, versatile standard zoom that can handle just about anything, the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM is still a solid buy—especially at this price. Whether you're a pro or serious hobbyist, this lens can easily serve as your one-lens solution for travel, events, or daily shooting.

And while the GM II may offer some refinements, this original version still delivers the goods—and at $100 off, it’s a much more wallet-friendly way to get pro-level glass.

This is a limited-time Prime Day deal, so if this lens has been sitting on your wish list, now’s the time to click “Add to Cart.”

