This Brightin Star Portrait Lens Has a Great New Price in the Prime Day Sales

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and there’s no shortage of great lens deals—especially if you’re in the market for an affordable portrait prime. One standout offer is on the Brightin Star AF 85mm f/1.8, which is now just $239.20 thanks to a 20% discount.

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Brightin Star is one of the rising names among third-party lens makers from China. Known for delivering solid optics at wallet-friendly prices, they’ve quickly gained attention from budget-conscious creators. This 85mm f/1.8 lens is available for Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless systems.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **

Buy now at Amazon: Brightin Star AF 85mm f/1.8 Lens - Was $299, now $239.20

Why We Like the Brightin Star AF 85mm f/1.8

Despite being one of the more affordable autofocus primes on the market, the Brightin Star 85mm f/1.8 packs impressive features that make it suitable for both stills and video. It uses a silent STM motor for quick, smooth focusing and features ED and HD glass elements to reduce chromatic aberration and enhance clarity.

Image quality is where this lens shines—it’s sharp without being overly clinical, giving portraits a natural look with plenty of subject separation. The wide f/1.8 aperture delivers smooth background blur (bokeh) and excellent low-light performance.

Classic 85mm Portrait Focal Length : Ideal for flattering, close-up shots with beautiful subject isolation.

: Ideal for flattering, close-up shots with beautiful subject isolation. Bright f/1.8 Aperture : Paired with an 11-blade diaphragm, it creates soft, creamy bokeh.

: Paired with an 11-blade diaphragm, it creates soft, creamy bokeh. STM Autofocus Motor : Delivers fast, accurate, and quiet autofocus—great for both photography and video work.

: Delivers fast, accurate, and quiet autofocus—great for both photography and video work. Advanced Optics : A 10-element/7-group design with 2 ED and 3 HD elements for sharpness and color accuracy.

: A 10-element/7-group design with 2 ED and 3 HD elements for sharpness and color accuracy. Eye and Face Detection Support: Compatible with real-time subject tracking on supported cameras.

Who Should Grab This Deal?

If you’re a portrait photographer, content creator, or beginner looking to add a fast prime to your kit, this lens offers surprising performance for the price. It’s lightweight, sharp, reliable, and plays nicely with Sony and Nikon’s face/eye detection systems.

Currently priced at $239.20 for Amazon Prime Day, it’s one of the more accessible options in the fast prime category. The deal runs through July 11, making it a good opportunity to pick up a capable 85mm without spending too much.

Buy now at Amazon: Brightin Star AF 85mm f/1.8 Lens - Was $299, now $239.20