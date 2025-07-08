Viltrox’s 135mm Portrait Lens Is a Real Winner With Almost $180 off This Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, and we’re seeing some fantastic camera gear deals roll out. One standout that’s caught our eye is on Viltrox’s high-end portrait lens—the AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB for Sony E and Nikon Z mount cameras—which is now available for just $719.20, saving you $179.80 off its regular price.

The 135mm F/1.8 LAB belongs to Viltrox’s flagship “LAB” lineup, built specifically for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Its performance and build quality are impressive, rivaling premium first-party lenses like the Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena and Sony FE 135mm f/1.8 GM—but at a fraction of the price.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **

Buy now at Amazon: Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB Lens - Was $899, now $719.20

Why We Love the Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB

Released last year, the Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB quickly made waves as a serious alternative to high-end portrait primes. It’s razor-sharp even when shot wide open, with excellent contrast, minimal vignetting, and very well-controlled ghosting and flare.

What really sets this lens apart is how feature-rich it is. It includes two customizable function buttons, a focus range limiter, and even a tiny LCD screen that displays key settings—something you don’t typically see in lenses at this price point.

Advanced Optical Design : Constructed with 14 elements in 9 groups, including 4 ED and 2 high-refractive elements, the lens produces crisp, clean images with minimal aberrations.

: Constructed with 14 elements in 9 groups, including 4 ED and 2 high-refractive elements, the lens produces crisp, clean images with minimal aberrations. High-Speed Autofocus : Equipped with a next-gen HyperVCM motor, focus speeds are improved by 150% over traditional STM motors—ideal for both stills and video.

: Equipped with a next-gen HyperVCM motor, focus speeds are improved by 150% over traditional STM motors—ideal for both stills and video. Dreamy Bokeh : The fast f/1.8 aperture and 135mm focal length create stunning background separation, making this a top pick for portraits.

: The fast f/1.8 aperture and 135mm focal length create stunning background separation, making this a top pick for portraits. Pro-Level Controls : Customizable control ring, focus limiter, two function buttons, and a digital display for real-time settings at a glance.

: Customizable control ring, focus limiter, two function buttons, and a digital display for real-time settings at a glance. Durable Build: Made with a magnesium-aluminum alloy body, the lens is lightweight yet robust, with weather-sealing to handle outdoor shoots.

Who Is This Lens For—and Is Now the Right Time to Buy?

Whether you’re a portrait pro or a hobbyist looking to upgrade, the Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB is a stellar choice. It offers nearly everything the first-party lenses do—at about a third of the price. And considering how much lens prices have crept up in recent years, this Prime Day discount is particularly welcome.

Amazon Prime Day runs until July 11, but this deal may not last until then. If you’ve had your eye on this lens, now’s the time to grab it—before stock runs out.

Buy now at Amazon: Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB Lens - Was $899, now $719.20