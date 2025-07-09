Best Amazon Prime Day Camera Deals in 2025: Big Discounts on Nikon, Sony, Canon, and More

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and this year’s camera deals are shaping up to be some of the best yet. Major brands like Nikon, Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and OM System are offering deep discounts across a wide range of cameras and lenses. Whether you're just starting out or upgrading your gear, now’s an excellent time to score some savings. Just remember—Prime Day runs from July 8 to 11, so don’t wait too long.

We’ve rounded up the top camera deals from each major brand to help you find the right gear at the best prices.

Best Prime Day Nikon Camera Deals

Nikon is offering discounts across its entire mirrorless range, from entry-level models to professional-grade bodies. Whether you're transitioning from a DSLR or buying your first camera, there's something in the lineup that stands out.

If we had to choose one Nikon deal to recommend, it would be the Z6 III bundled with the 24-70mm f/4 lens. This combo delivers pro-level features in a versatile, well-rounded kit. The Z6 III is a dependable workhorse packed with modern tech—an excellent value at its current price.

Best Prime Day Sony Camera Deals

Sony’s hybrid cameras remain a top choice for content creators and video professionals, and Prime Day is bringing notable discounts across its E-mount lineup—some as high as $500 off.

One of the standout offers is the Sony ZV-E10, a compact mirrorless camera that combines portability with the flexibility of interchangeable lenses. It’s packed with features tailored for content creation, making it a solid entry point for aspiring vloggers and creators. You can check out our full breakdown of the ZV-E10 Prime Day deal [here].

Best Prime Day Canon Camera Deals

Canon continues to deliver compact and user-friendly mirrorless cameras that strike a solid balance between photo and video capabilities. One standout Prime Day deal is the Canon EOS RP paired with the 24-105mm lens, now available for under $1,000. Despite being positioned as an entry-level full-frame option, it includes all the essential features needed to produce high-quality stills and video—making it a strong value pick for beginners and hobbyists alike.

Best Prime Day OM System Camera Deals

Renowned for their Micro Four Thirds system, OM System delivers lightweight yet robust cameras that are ideal for outdoor photography and video. One standout deal worth noting is the OM-1, which packs flagship-level features into a rugged, weather-sealed body. With an $800 discount during Prime Day, it offers exceptional value for those looking for a durable, high-performance camera.

Best Prime Day Panasonic Camera Deals

Panasonic remains a standout in the hybrid camera space, known for its impressive video features and reliable in-body stabilization. Among the Prime Day deals, the Lumix S9 with the 18-40mm lens is a top pick. With over $300 off, it’s a compelling option for anyone seeking a compact full-frame camera capable of delivering high-quality 4K video and stills. The paired 18-40mm lens makes it an ideal all-in-one setup for creators who want professional results without the bulk.

Best Prime Day Fujifilm Camera Deals

It looks like this year it’s fairly slim picking on the Fujifilm front; however, we have managed to find one deal worth shouting about in the form of this excellent Instax Mini 12 bundle.

Fujifilm is celebrated for its retro-inspired designs and signature film-like color science—but it's not just digital cameras they’re known for. The Instax Mini 12 bundle is a fun and affordable way to capture everyday memories instantly. Whether you're documenting casual hangouts, travels, or special occasions, this instant film camera offers a tactile, nostalgic photo experience that’s easy to share. It’s also beginner-friendly, making it a great gift or a creative addition to any photographer’s kit.

Fujifilm INSTAX MINI 12 Green Bundle – Was $99.95, Now $79.99 ($19.96 off)

Our Top Prime Day Picks

If we had to highlight just two exceptional Prime Day deals, the Nikon Z6 III and Sony A7 IV easily rise to the top. Having worked with both cameras, I can confidently say they’re reliable, versatile tools that will support you well into your photography journey.

The Nikon Z6 III inherits advanced features from Nikon’s flagship Z8 and Z9—like 6K internal RAW recording and a powerful hybrid autofocus system—at a more accessible price point, making it an outstanding choice for serious shooters who don’t need a flagship body.

Meanwhile, the Sony A7 IV continues to stand out as one of the most well-rounded hybrid cameras available today. With strong performance in both stills and video, dependable autofocus, and access to a vast E-mount lens lineup, it’s a smart investment for creators at any level.