Best DJI Amazon Prime Day Deals in 2025 - Massive Savings on Drones, Cameras, and More

DJI continues to dominate the drone industry, but its ecosystem has grown far beyond the skies. From action cameras to gimbals and portable power stations, DJI’s gear is trusted by creators and professionals alike. This year’s Amazon Prime Day brings a wave of savings across the DJI lineup—making now a smart time to upgrade or expand your kit.

Whether you're looking for a beginner-friendly drone, a feature-packed action camera, or tools to boost your mobile videography setup, we’ve rounded up the top DJI deals you don’t want to miss. Just don’t forget—these deals are only live through July 11.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **

The Best DJI Drone Prime Day Deals

As the benchmark brand in consumer and professional drones, DJI’s lineup covers everything from casual flying to serious aerial content creation. For Prime Day, there are excellent markdowns across the board.

If we had to pick one drone deal this year, it’s the DJI Air 3. Think of it as a near-flagship offering with many of the Mavic 4 Pro’s high-end features—like omnidirectional obstacle sensing and long-range video transmission—but without the premium price tag. With dual cameras and a flight time of up to 46 minutes, it’s ideal for content creators who need versatility and quality on a budget.

The Best DJI Camera Prime Day Deals

Slightly slim pickings for DJI cameras this year, but we have found one that’s well worth checking out.

DJI’s Osmo Action 4 is one of the best compact action cameras around—offering excellent low-light performance, crisp 4K120p video, and robust waterproofing right out of the box. With support for 10-bit D-Log M color and a large 1/1.3" sensor, it punches far above its weight in terms of image quality.

DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo – Was $299, Now $209 ($90 off)

The Best DJI Accessory Prime Day Deals

Beyond drones and cameras, DJI also makes some of the most reliable accessories for mobile and professional creators—gimbals, microphones, power stations, and more. These tools can help elevate your production without adding too much bulk or complexity.

Our top pick? The DJI Power 1000—a 1024Wh portable power station now under $500. It’s ideal for photographers and videographers who need a stable power source for cameras, lights, laptops, or even off-grid use like camping.

Our Top DJI Prime Day Deal

The DJI Air 3 easily takes the spotlight this Prime Day. Now under $1,000, this drone delivers professional-grade performance without the premium price. Its dual-camera system, long-range video transmission (up to 20km), and long battery life make it one of the most capable drones you can get right now.

With intelligent flight features like omnidirectional obstacle sensing and subject tracking, the Air 3 is perfect for filmmakers, photographers, or anyone who wants cinematic results straight out of the box.