Best Amazon Prime Day Camera Lens Deals in 2025

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is at its peak, and it’s one of the best times of the year to score major discounts on camera lenses. Whether you're shooting on a Nikon, Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, or L-Mount system, there are excellent deals across the board—including some rare price drops on premium glass.

From flagship portrait primes to versatile zooms and third-party gems, we've rounded up the best Prime Day lens deals for every major mount.



** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Canon RF Mount Lens deals

Canon has rolled out serious discounts on both first-party and third-party lenses. Several of its high-end L-series zooms are on sale, making this Prime Day a great opportunity to upgrade your kit.

One standout is the Canon RF 28-70mm F2 L, Canon’s top-tier standard zoom. With a rare $200 discount, it’s a fantastic option for wedding and event photographers looking for pro-level performance.



Nikon Z Mount Lens deals

If you shoot with Nikon’s Z system, there’s a wide selection of full-frame and APS-C lenses on sale, including some of Nikon’s most advanced glass.

The highlight is the NIKKOR Z 135mm F/1.8 S Plena, Nikon’s flagship portrait lens. With $153 off, it’s a solid deal for a lens that delivers truly stunning image quality.

Fujifilm X Mount Lens Deals

Fujifilm deals are a bit limited this year, but there are still a few third-party options worth looking into. TTArtisan offers affordable lenses that are compact and well-built, great for street and travel photography.

Our pick: the TTArtisan 27mm F2.8 AF, which offers a compact pancake-style design and solid autofocus in a tiny package—perfect for everyday shooting.

Sony E Mount Lens Deals

Sony E-mount shooters are spoiled for choice this Prime Day. From compact primes to powerful zooms, there are plenty of deals to explore.

A highlight: the Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T, a Zeiss-branded standard zoom with great optics and robust build, now $150 off.

L-Mount Lens Deals

L-Mount users aren’t left out either. There are solid deals on Panasonic’s full-frame S-series lenses—both primes and zooms.

The best deal? The Panasonic Lumix S 85mm F1.8, an excellent portrait lens now below $500.

Our Top Prime Day Lens Deal

Top Pick: The Nikkor Z 135mm F/1.8 S Plena stands out as our favorite deal this Prime Day. It's rare to see Nikon’s flagship portrait lens discounted, and the $153 off makes this high-performance lens more accessible than ever.

Honorable Mention: The Canon RF 135mm F1.8 L, discounted by a massive $517.98, is another top-tier portrait prime that delivers excellent sharpness, creamy bokeh, and stunning results in low light.

Amazon is offering some great deals on camera during the Prime Day. If you are looking to purchase a brand new camera during Amazon Prime Day, check out our round up of the top camera deals from major camera manufacturers for the event.