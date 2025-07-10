|Back To News
Best Amazon Prime Day Camera Lens Deals in 2025
posted Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT
Amazon Prime Day 2025 is at its peak, and it’s one of the best times of the year to score major discounts on camera lenses. Whether you're shooting on a Nikon, Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, or L-Mount system, there are excellent deals across the board—including some rare price drops on premium glass.
From flagship portrait primes to versatile zooms and third-party gems, we've rounded up the best Prime Day lens deals for every major mount.
Canon RF Mount Lens deals
Canon has rolled out serious discounts on both first-party and third-party lenses. Several of its high-end L-series zooms are on sale, making this Prime Day a great opportunity to upgrade your kit.
One standout is the Canon RF 28-70mm F2 L, Canon’s top-tier standard zoom. With a rare $200 discount, it’s a fantastic option for wedding and event photographers looking for pro-level performance.
- Canon RF 28-70mm F2.8 L - Was $1,199.00,Now $1,099.00 ($100 off)
- Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8 L - Was $2,599.00, Now $2,399.00 ($200 off)
- Canon RF 28-70mm F2 L - Was $$3,399.00, Now $3,199.00 ($200 off)
- Canon RF 135mm F1.8 L - Was $2,299.00, Now $1,781.02 ($517.98 off)
- Canon RF 15-35mm F2.8 L - $2,599.00, Now $2,399.00 ($200 off)
- SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN - Was $659.00, Now $619.95 ($39.05 off)
Nikon Z Mount Lens deals
If you shoot with Nikon’s Z system, there’s a wide selection of full-frame and APS-C lenses on sale, including some of Nikon’s most advanced glass.
The highlight is the NIKKOR Z 135mm F/1.8 S Plena, Nikon’s flagship portrait lens. With $153 off, it’s a solid deal for a lens that delivers truly stunning image quality.
- Tamron 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VXD - Was $1,299.00, Now $1,099.00 ($200 off)
- NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S - Was $2,096.95, Now $1,946.95 ($150 off)
- NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 - Was $1,199.95, Now $1,096.95 ($103 off)
- NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena - Was $2,499.95, Now $2,346.95 ($153 off)
- NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 - Was $499.95, Now $416.95 ($122 off)
- TTArtisan AF 75mm F2 - Was $199.00, Now $159.20 ($39.80 off)
- NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR - Was $636.95, Now $595.04 ($41.91 off)
Fujifilm X Mount Lens Deals
Fujifilm deals are a bit limited this year, but there are still a few third-party options worth looking into. TTArtisan offers affordable lenses that are compact and well-built, great for street and travel photography.
Our pick: the TTArtisan 27mm F2.8 AF, which offers a compact pancake-style design and solid autofocus in a tiny package—perfect for everyday shooting.
- TTartisan 27mm F2.8 AF - Was $159.99, $127.99 ($32 off)
- TTArtisan 10mm F2 - Was $169.00, Now $135.20 ($33.80 off)
- Fujinon XC 50-230mm F4.5-6.7 - Was $399.95, Now $369.95 ($30 off)
- TTArtisan APS-C 7.5mm F2.0 Fisheye - Was $139.00, Now $111.20 ($27.8 off)
- TTArtisan 100mm F2.8 2X Macro - Was $339.00, Now $271.20 ($67.80 off)
Sony E Mount Lens Deals
Sony E-mount shooters are spoiled for choice this Prime Day. From compact primes to powerful zooms, there are plenty of deals to explore.
A highlight: the Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T, a Zeiss-branded standard zoom with great optics and robust build, now $150 off.
- Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN - Was $549.00, Now $481.54 ($67.46 off)
- Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD - Was $699.00, Now $649.00 ($50 off)
- Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD - Was $1,399.00, Now $1,199.00 ($200 off)
- Sony FE 50mm F1.8 - Was $274.99, Now $223.00 ($51.99 off)
- Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM - Was $1,499.99, Now $1,398.00 ($101.99 off)
- Sony FE 85mm F/1.8 - Was $649.99, Now $598.00 ($51.99 off)
- Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD - Was $1,299.00, Now $1,099.00 ($200 off)
- Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS - Was $$1,399.99, Now $1,198.00 ($201.99 off)
- Sony FE 35mm F1.8 - Was $799.99, Now $$698.00 ($101.99 off)
- Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T - Was $898.00, Now $748.00 ($150 off)
L-Mount Lens Deals
L-Mount users aren’t left out either. There are solid deals on Panasonic’s full-frame S-series lenses—both primes and zooms.
The best deal? The Panasonic Lumix S 85mm F1.8, an excellent portrait lens now below $500.
- Panasonic LUMIX S 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 Macro O.I.S. - Was $1,099.99, Now $897.99 ($202 off)
- Panasonic LUMIX S 26mm F8 - Was $199.99, Now $167.99 ($32 off)
- Panasonic LUMIX S 50mm F1.8 - Was $449.99, Now $347.99 ($102 off)
- Panasonic LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 - Was $699.99, Now $597.99 ($102 off)
- Panasonic LUMIX S 85mm F1.8 - Was $599.99, Now $497.99 ($102 off)
- Panasonic LUMIX S 14-28mm F4-5.6 - Was $799.99, Now $697.99 ($102 off)
- Panasonic LUMIX S 28-200mm F4-7.1 Macro O.I.S. - Was $899.99, Now $797.99 ($102 off)
- Panasonic LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 - Was $899.99, Now $797.99 ($102 off)
- Panasonic LUMIX S 100mm F2.8 Macro - Was $999.99, Now $897.99 ($102 off)
- Panasonic Lumix S Pro 16-35mm F4 - Was $1,497.99, Now $1,297.99 ($200 off)
Our Top Prime Day Lens Deal
Top Pick: The Nikkor Z 135mm F/1.8 S Plena stands out as our favorite deal this Prime Day. It's rare to see Nikon’s flagship portrait lens discounted, and the $153 off makes this high-performance lens more accessible than ever.
Honorable Mention: The Canon RF 135mm F1.8 L, discounted by a massive $517.98, is another top-tier portrait prime that delivers excellent sharpness, creamy bokeh, and stunning results in low light.
Amazon is offering some great deals on camera during the Prime Day. If you are looking to purchase a brand new camera during Amazon Prime Day, check out our round up of the top camera deals from major camera manufacturers for the event.