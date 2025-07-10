Best SmallRig Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2025: Big Savings on Photo and Video Accessories

Amazon Prime Day is officially underway, running from July 8 to 11, and it’s not just the major camera brands offering deep discounts. Popular accessory maker SmallRig is also getting in on the action with their "Mid-Summer Sale," slashing prices by up to 50% on a wide range of gear for photographers and videographers on their Amazon storefront.

From tripods and cages to lighting kits and batteries, SmallRig has hundreds of items on sale—over 500 deals in total—making it a great time to stock up on essentials or finally complete your rig. Whether you're a Nikon, Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Panasonic, DJI, or Insta360 user, there's something in SmallRig’s lineup for you.

One of the best parts? SmallRig’s Prime Day sale extends through July 14, giving you a few extra days to shop for accessories after locking in your camera and lens purchases.

Standout SmallRig Prime Day Deals

Pro Lighting Kit (RC 60B COB Light + Softbox + Stand)

If you're looking to upgrade your lighting setup without breaking the bank, this kit is an excellent choice. The RC 60B COB light delivers 60W output with a built-in 3400mAh battery, offering up to 45 minutes of shooting at full power. You also get a mini parabolic softbox for flattering light and a sturdy light stand.

Buy Now: Pro Lighting Kit $245.60 (was $307.00)

Portable Livestream Kit (Magnetic Smartphone Cage + RF 10C LED + Tripod)

If you stream or shoot video with your phone, this kit has everything you need. The Universal Magnetic Cage fits most smartphones and allows for accessory mounting, while the RF 10C Zoom LED provides creative lighting with 20 filters and 4-color LED beads. A mini tripod is also included for flexible support.

Don’t Miss It

SmallRig’s Prime Day sale runs a bit longer than the main event, ending July 14, so you’ve got extra time to complete your accessory haul. You can shop these deals on Amazon, B&H Photo, and through the official SmallRig store.

Looking for the best camera and lens deals to go with your SmallRig gear? Be sure to check out our full Amazon Prime Day Camera Roundup!



** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Our Recent SmallRig-Related Coverage

SmallRig Drops the RC 220C: A Compact RGB COB Light With Big-League Power

SmallRig Introduces Lightweight Hybrid Modular Cage for Sony A7 IV

SmallRig Launches Modular Cage and Cage Kits for Sony FX2 Cinema Camera

Newest SmallRig-Related Equipment

SmallRig Unveils SP-mini Spotlight Accessory for RCmini Mount Lights

SmallRig Introduces Mini Shock Absorber Arm for DJI Osmo Pocket 3

SmallRig Announces the 9-in-1 CFexpress Photography Dock