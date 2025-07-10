Previous Story Best SmallRig Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2025: Big Savings on Photo and Video Accessories
Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 ART Lens Review - The Best APS-C Zoom Yet?
posted Thursday, July 10, 2025 at 1:48 PM EDT
We've just wrapped up our hands-on review of the Sigma 17-40mm f.1.8 DC ART lens, and, spoiler alert, it's excellent. It's not without problems, and we go over the pros and cons of this lens.
The Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 ART is available in Sony, Fujifilm, Canon, and L-Mounts, making it one of the most compatible lenses with your chosen platform.
Our full written review is coming, but everything we cover in that is in this video.
Imaging Resource Hands-On With the Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 DC ART Lens Video