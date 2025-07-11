Outstanding Canon L-Series Portrait Lens is Back at Its Lowest Price Ever for Prime Day

As Amazon Prime Day winds down, some of the best camera gear deals are still live—including one for portrait shooters. The Canon RF 135mm F1.8 L IS USM, a premium L-series lens known for its exceptional optics and build, is now $500 off, bringing the price down from $2,299.00 to just $1,799.00.

This lens is a standout in Canon’s RF mount lineup, offering a classic medium-telephoto focal length ideal for portraiture, fashion, events, and low-light shooting. With its bright f/1.8 aperture, it delivers incredible subject isolation and smooth background blur, making it a favorite among professionals.

Buy now at Amazon: Canon RF 135mm F1.8 L IS USM - Was $2,299.00, now $1,799.00

Why the Canon RF 135mm F1.8 L IS USM Stands Out

We’ve spent time shooting with the RF 135mm F1.8 and can confidently say it lives up to the L-series name. Image quality is razor-sharp edge to edge, thanks to a sophisticated optical formula of 17 elements in 12 groups, including three UD glass elements and Air Sphere Coating (ASC) to reduce chromatic aberration and flare.

This lens isn’t just about sharpness—it’s about character. The focal length and aperture combination create beautifully rendered portraits with excellent background separation. Paired with Canon’s latest R-series cameras, it also takes advantage of up to 8 stops of stabilization when combined with IBIS, making it incredibly versatile.

Key features:

Premium L-series build with full weather-sealing

Fast and quiet Nano USM autofocus—great for stills and video

Up to 5.5 stops of optical image stabilization (up to 8 with IBIS)

Exceptional low-light performance and creamy bokeh

ASC and UD glass for reduced ghosting and chromatic aberrations

Is This a Good Time to Buy?

According to price tracking from CamelCamelCamel, this Prime Day deal matches the lowest price ever for the Canon RF 135mm F1.8 L IS USM. At $500 off, it’s an excellent opportunity to pick up one of the best portrait lenses available for Canon’s mirrorless system.

If you shoot portraits, fashion, or events—or just want a lens that elevates your photography across the board—this is a worthy investment. The combination of optical performance, fast autofocus, and reliable image stabilization makes it a tool you’ll use for years.

Don't wait too long—Prime Day ends soon, and this popular lens may sell out quickly.

