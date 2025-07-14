DJI Osmo 360 Rumored to Launch July 29—Leaked Images Also Reveal DJI Mic 3

The DJI rumor mill is buzzing again, and this time, we’re getting a double dose of news. Alongside the much-anticipated Osmo 360 action camera, newly leaked images reveal a first look at the DJI Mic 3, the next-generation wireless microphone system from DJI. According to reports, both products are expected to debut by the end of July, possibly during the same launch event.

With leaks coming in hot, it looks like DJI is gearing up for another strong play in both the action camera and creator accessory markets. The DJI Mic 3 will reportedly build on the success of the DJI Mic 2, promising upgraded audio quality, better range, and tighter integration with DJI’s growing content creation ecosystem. Stay tuned—more official details on the Mic 3 are expected soon.

DJI Osmo 360: New Flagship Action Cam Could Launch July 29

Among all the recent DJI leaks (from the Mini 5 Pro drone to the compact Osmo Nano), the Osmo 360 has sparked the most excitement. Aimed squarely at competing with the Insta360 X5 and GoPro Max, this new 360-degree action camera is shaping up to be a serious contender in the space. Leaked images and specs first shared by Drone XL point to a July 29 release date, just two weeks away.

According to the leaked information, the Osmo 360 will bring a major upgrade in hardware, most notably a 1-inch dual-lens sensor—larger than the 1/1.28-inch sensor found in the Insta360 X5. This could give DJI a real edge in low-light performance and dynamic range, making it a top pick for creators who need pro-level video quality.

Here are the rumored key specs:

1-Inch 360° sensor with 8K video capture

120MP sensor resolution for ultra-high-res imaging

4K/120fps video with 170° ultra-wide angle

10-bit D-Log M for advanced color grading

HorizonSteady 360° stabilization

Gesture and voice control

Direct mic input via OsmoAudio™

Invisible selfie stick and magnetic quick release mount

Wi-Fi 6.0 support

MicroSD card slot

5.08 cm (2”) screen with 314 x 556 resolution

1850mAh battery capacity

Waterproof housing

Third-party fitness and GPS data integration

While the smaller 1850mAh battery lags behind Insta360’s 2400mAh unit, we’ll have to see how DJI optimizes power consumption in real-world use.

Leaked images reveal the designs of the upcoming DJI Mic 3 and DJI Osmo 360, showcasing a more compact mic and a 360-degree camera with accessories.



Both devices are expected to launch this month, intensifying competition in the market.



Pricing and Availability

DJI has yet to confirm pricing or a launch event, but all signs point to a July 29 release for the Osmo 360—possibly alongside the Mic 3. If so, teasers or early announcements should begin appearing very soon.

With US-China tariffs still creating uncertainty around tech pricing, DJI’s challenge will be to keep the Osmo 360 competitively priced against the Insta360 X5 and GoPro Max. If they pull it off, DJI could dominate the 360 camera space with both superior hardware and tighter integration across its product ecosystem.

Keep an eye out—this could be one of DJI’s most important launches of the year.

