Sigma ART 35mm F/1.2 DG DN II Leaks Online, Launch May Be Imminent

Sigma appears to be gearing up for yet another big launch in what’s already been a stellar year for the brand. Fresh rumors suggest that the company is preparing to release a second-generation version of its popular wide-aperture prime—the Sigma ART 35mm F/1.2 DG DN II.

According to a report from Photo Rumors, the new lens is expected to arrive “soon” for both Sony E-mount and Leica L-mount systems. If true, it will serve as a successor to the original ART 35mm F/1.2 DG DN, a highly acclaimed lens first introduced five years ago.

What We Know So Far

Leaked images published by Photo Rumors show the new ART 35mm F/1.2 II next to its predecessor. Interestingly, the updated lens appears to be smaller and more compact, possibly shedding some of the bulk that made the original a bit unwieldy for handheld use.

Specs remain unconfirmed at this stage, but we can make a few educated guesses based on Sigma’s ART-series design language. The lens will likely feature advanced optical elements to control chromatic aberration and preserve corner-to-corner sharpness. A fast and quiet AF motor—possibly a new version of Sigma’s HSM system—can be expected, as well as features like a de-clickable aperture ring, weather sealing, and protective coatings on the front element.

New Sigma ART 35mm f/1.2 DG DN II lens leaked online:https://t.co/ngOhLGLBEw pic.twitter.com/mVbDGiwP9p — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) July 10, 2025

Pricing and Release Date

There’s no word yet on pricing or an official release date. That said, with the original ART 35mm F/1.2 still retailing around the $1,649.00 range, the new version may come in slightly higher—especially given ongoing global tariff concerns and inflationary pressures in the camera gear market.

As with any highly anticipated lens, more leaks and teasers are likely to surface in the coming weeks. Until then, it’s worth keeping an eye on Sigma’s social media channels for hints about the upcoming ART 35mm F/1.2 DG DN II.

