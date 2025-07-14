Superb Canon Ultra Wide Lens Drops Back to Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

It’s been a week since Prime Day wrapped up, but there are still some great camera gear deals lingering—and one standout is the Canon RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM. This compact ultra-wide zoom lens is now just $259.00, down from its original price of $349.99—matching its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Designed for Canon’s APS-C mirrorless cameras, such as the new Canon R50 V, this lens is perfect for vloggers, travel shooters, and everyday creators looking for high performance without a hefty price tag.

Buy now at Amazon: Canon RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM - Was $349.99, now $259.00

Why We Recommend the Canon RF-S 10-18mm F4.5-6.3

Introduced just last year, this lens is a sleeper hit for Canon’s RF-S lineup. Its 10-18mm focal range (roughly 16-29mm full-frame equivalent) makes it ideal for landscapes, architecture, handheld vlogs, and group selfies. Built-in image stabilization provides up to 4 stops of shake correction—rare for a lens at this price point.

The optical design has been fully optimized for mirrorless, delivering sharp results across the frame. Its STM autofocus motor is fast and whisper-quiet, making it excellent for video, while support for focus breathing correction ensures smooth transitions in your footage.

Who Is This Lens for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

If you shoot on a Canon APS-C body like the R50V, R10, or R7, this is one of the best value wide-angle lenses available right now. Whether you’re vlogging on the go or capturing expansive scenery on your travels, the RF-S 10-18mm is compact, capable, and now very affordable.

According to price tracking data from camelcamelcamel, this deal matches the lowest price this lens has seen, so now’s the perfect time to grab it before it goes back up or sells out.

