The Panasonic Lumix S5 Drops to its Lowest Price in Three Months and is Over $500 off on Amazon

If you didn’t find the right camera during Amazon Prime Days last week, you’re in luck—this new deal on the Panasonic Lumix S5 is worth a second look. Currently priced at just $1,547.99 (down from $2,099.99), the S5 kit with the 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is an excellent entry into full-frame hybrid shooting. That’s a $552 discount on one of Panasonic’s most well-rounded content creation tools.

Buy now at Amazon: Panasonic Lumix S5 camera kit - Was $2,099.99, now $1,547.99

Why We Love the Panasonic Lumix S5

Having spent time with the Lumix S5, we can confidently say it's one of the most capable full-frame hybrid cameras in its class and price point. It shoots high-quality 4K 60p 10-bit video, and its 24.2MP full-frame sensor—with no optical low-pass filter—delivers crisp, detailed stills. Add in in-body image stabilization (IBIS), Dual Native ISO, and a compact, weather-sealed magnesium-alloy body, and you’ve got a camera built for real-world versatility.

Imaging Resource editor David Schloss says that Panasonic's video capabilities are unmatched in the industry, and our hands-on testing judged the S5 as one of the best combniations of photo and video features. From vlogging to portriats to a perfect YouTube studio camera, the Panasonic Lumix S5 does it all.Key Features:

24MP full-frame sensor with no low-pass filter

Dual Native ISO for better low-light performance

4K 60p 10-bit internal video recording and Unlimited 4K 30p 8-bit recording

IBIS and weather-sealed construction

DFD contrast-detection AF with improved tracking

Who Is This Deal For, and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

If you're a content creator looking for a lightweight hybrid camera that punches above its price, the S5 is an excellent choice. It handles both photography and video production with ease, and it’s rugged enough to keep up with daily use.

According to camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price in the past three months, making it a great time to grab one, especially with recent price hikes and tariff-related uncertainties on the horizon.

