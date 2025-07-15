Canon’s Versatile Full-Frame Hybrid Camera Drops Below $1,900 on Amazon

If you are looking to pick-up a hybrid camera for photography and content creation, we may have just the deal for you. The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is discounted by $300 on Amazon, with the price now down to $1,899 from $2,199.

The R6 Mark II is an excellent hybrid camera that is able to shoot oversampled 4K60p video internally or 6K60p RAW video with the use of an external recorder. It is also one of Canon’s top selling camera of last year, which is a testament to how good this camera is. And with the current discounted price, it is something worth checking out.

Buy now at Amazon: Canon EOS R6 Mark II (camera only) - Was $2,199.00, now $1,899.00

Why We Love the Canon EOS R6 Mark II

We’ve had hands-on time with the R6 Mark II, and it stands out as one of Canon’s most well-rounded mirrorless cameras to date. It delivers stunning stills, impressive dynamic range, and video capabilities that rival cameras well above its price point. The 24.2MP CMOS sensor offers excellent low-light performance, and the DIGIC X processor powers everything from blistering burst rates to smooth 4K video recording.

The camera also supports Canon’s excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, which provides fast, precise autofocus across the entire frame—even in challenging lighting conditions. Add in a rugged, weather-resistant body and you have a tool that’s ready for both professional work and everyday shooting.

24.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor: Excellent image quality with wide dynamic range and low-light capability.

Excellent image quality with wide dynamic range and low-light capability. DIGIC X Processor: Enables high-speed 40fps shooting with electronic shutter and supports advanced AF tracking.

Enables high-speed 40fps shooting with electronic shutter and supports advanced AF tracking. 4K60p Video & 6K RAW Output: Oversampled 4K from 6K capture, internal 10-bit C-Log3 recording, and external 6K RAW via HDMI.

Oversampled 4K from 6K capture, internal 10-bit C-Log3 recording, and external 6K RAW via HDMI. Dual Pixel CMOS AF II: Covers 100% of the frame with 1053 AF points, offering subject detection for people, animals, and vehicles.

Covers 100% of the frame with 1053 AF points, offering subject detection for people, animals, and vehicles. Weather-Sealed Build: Durable magnesium alloy body, designed for reliability in tough conditions.

Who Is This Deal for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

If you’re looking to upgrade from a Canon DSLR or APS-C mirrorless system—or even switch brands—this deal is hard to beat. The R6 Mark II offers the performance and flexibility of a pro-level camera in a more accessible package. At $1,899, it’s currently at one of its lowest prices, and a smart investment for hybrid shooters who want excellent stills and video in one body.

Deals like this tend to disappear quickly, so now is a great time to grab one before it’s gone.

