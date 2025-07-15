Sony Announces the RX1R III Flagship Full-Frame Compact Camera

Sony has just pulled the wraps off the RX1R III, a surprise update to its legendary compact camera line — and it's a big one. With a 61MP full-frame sensor, fast AF, and pro-level features packed into a tiny body, the RX1R III looks ready to take on premium compacts like the Leica Q3 — but with a Sony twist.

“The RX1R III combines Sony’s design savvy with the latest innovations in imaging technology,” said Yang Cheng, VP of Imaging Solutions at Sony Electronics. And from the spec sheet, it’s clear Sony isn’t holding back.

A 61-Megapixel Compact Shooter

At the heart of the RX1R III is the same 61-megapixel Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor found in Sony’s A7R V, backed by the BIONZ XR image processor and dedicated AI co-processor. This marks a significant jump in both resolution and performance from its predecessor, the RX1R II, which debuted nearly a decade ago. The updated sensor includes an anti-reflective coating and omits an optical low-pass filter, promising high detail, wide dynamic range, and improved noise performance.

Autofocus sees a major leap forward as well, now featuring 693 phase-detection points covering 78% of the frame, with subject recognition powered by Sony’s AI processing unit. The system includes real-time tracking, human pose estimation, and improved low-light performance down to -4 EV, all of which bring the RX1R III in line with Sony’s current Alpha-series mirrorless bodies.

The camera retains the familiar fixed ZEISS Sonnar T* 35mm f/2 lens, now refined with micron-level adjustments for improved edge-to-edge sharpness. A built-in macro mode allows for close focusing down to 0.2m with 0.26x magnification. While the lens remains fixed, Sony has introduced a new “Step Crop” function that offers digital crops at 50mm and 70mm equivalents, usable both in-camera and during RAW processing.

For those who prefer in-camera customization, the RX1R III includes 12 Creative Look presets, each of which can be tuned for hue, saturation, contrast, and other parameters. These presets are available for both stills and video recording.

Other hardware highlights include a 2.36M-dot OLED EVF, a 3.0-inch tilting LCD touchscreen with vertical auto-rotation, USB-C charging, and a familiar NP-FW50 battery rated for 300 shots (LCD) or 270 (EVF). The magnesium-alloy chassis supports a Multi Interface Shoe for accessories like the optional TG-2 thumb grip.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony RX1R III can now be pre-ordered from B&H Photo and will begin shipping in July 2025 at a suggested retail price of $5,099.99 USD or $6,299.99 CAD. Sony will also offer optional accessories including the TG-2 thumb grip ($300), LCS-RXL body case ($250), and LHP-1 lens hood ($200).

