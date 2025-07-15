Sony’s Pro-Level 85mm F/1.4 GM Portrait Lens Is Still $353 Off on Amazon

If you’re in the market for a premium portrait lens for your Sony camera, now’s a great time to pounce. The excellent Sony FE 85mm F/1.4 GM is still enjoying a major discount on Amazon—$353.99 off, bringing the price down from $1,751.99 to just $1,398.00.

This is one of Sony’s best portrait lenses to date, and it still holds up beautifully years after its launch. Whether you're a portrait shooter, wedding photographer, or video content creator, this lens delivers stunning results with gorgeous subject separation and creamy bokeh.

Why We Recommend the Sony FE 85mm F/1.4 GM

The FE 85mm GM is the very first lens in Sony’s G Master lineup of professional-grade full-frame lenses designed for E-mount mirrorless cameras. When we had our hands-on review of this lens, it impressed us with its top-tier image quality, premium construction, and pro-level features that truly lived up to the hype of the GM badge.

From personal use, one thing that stands out about this lens is how sharp it is even when shot wide open. It controls chromatic aberrations and vignetting extremely well, and distortion is minimal—making it an excellent pick for clean, close-up portrait work.

Wide Aperture: The bright F/1.4 aperture gives you excellent low-light performance and dreamy bokeh.

The bright F/1.4 aperture gives you excellent low-light performance and dreamy bokeh. Pro-Grade Optics: XA and ED elements with Nano AR coating minimize flare and deliver corner-to-corner sharpness.

XA and ED elements with Nano AR coating minimize flare and deliver corner-to-corner sharpness. Durable GM Construction: Dust- and moisture-resistant, it’s designed for tough shooting conditions.

Dust- and moisture-resistant, it’s designed for tough shooting conditions. 11-Blade Aperture: Smooth, round bokeh for exceptional subject-background separation.

Smooth, round bokeh for exceptional subject-background separation. SSM Autofocus Motor: Fast, accurate, and nearly silent—perfect for both stills and video.

Who is This Lens For and Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

Without a doubt. The Sony FE 85mm F/1.4 GM holds legendary status in the world of portrait photography; it’s a no-brainer for professionals and enthusiasts alike to acquire this lens while it's on sale with a 20% discount. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your lens kit with a fast, flattering prime, this is the time to pull the trigger.

Just keep in mind—deals like this don’t last forever. If this lens has been on your radar, don’t sleep on it.



