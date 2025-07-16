Budget-Friendly Mirrorless Canon Camera Now Even More Affordable With Hefty Amazon Discount

Getting started in photography or content creation doesn’t have to cost a fortune. While gear prices can sometimes feel overwhelming, deals like this prove you can still get a capable mirrorless camera without breaking the bank. Right now, the Canon EOS R50 camera kit with the RF-S 18-45mm F/4.5-6.3 lens is down to $749, a nice drop from its original price of $879.99.

This deal makes the already-affordable EOS R50 even more appealing—especially for beginners, casual shooters, or vloggers looking to level up their visuals without spending flagship-level money.

Why We Like the Canon R50 Camera

Despite its compact size, the Canon R50 is anything but limited. We spent time testing this little APS-C mirrorless camera, and honestly, it’s surprisingly capable—especially for something designed as an entry-level model.

From my own hands-on experience, the R50 doesn’t feel like a step down from larger Canon mirrorless cameras, particularly in bright conditions or for social media-style photography. The 24.2MP sensor produces crisp, vibrant images, and the Dual Pixel AF II is the same system Canon uses in their higher-end bodies, giving you fast, accurate autofocus.

Key Features at a Glance

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor + DIGIC X Processor: Excellent resolution and color accuracy with solid low-light performance thanks to an expandable ISO up to 51200.

Excellent resolution and color accuracy with solid low-light performance thanks to an expandable ISO up to 51200. Dual Pixel CMOS AF II: 651 AF zones that lock on quickly and reliably to subjects.

651 AF zones that lock on quickly and reliably to subjects. 4K and Full HD Video Recording: Shoot uncropped 4K up to 30p and high frame-rate Full HD at up to 120p—perfect for vlogging or creative video work.

Shoot uncropped 4K up to 30p and high frame-rate Full HD at up to 120p—perfect for vlogging or creative video work. Vertical Video + Aspect Markers: Great for social posts—rotate footage natively and visualize framing for different platforms.

Great for social posts—rotate footage natively and visualize framing for different platforms. RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens: Compact and versatile with a 29–72mm equivalent zoom range—great for everyday shooting.

Who’s It For—and Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

The Canon R50 is perfect for beginners, hobbyists, students, or even hybrid creators looking for an affordable yet capable mirrorless camera. And with the current $130.99 discount, this bundle offers fantastic value—especially since you can start shooting right out of the box with the included zoom lens.

Looking at camelcamelcamel’s price tracking, this $749 price is one of the lowest we’ve seen in the past three months. With Canon gear typically holding its value and the looming uncertainty around tech pricing, this is a great time to buy—especially if you’ve had your eye on your first Canon mirrorless setup.

