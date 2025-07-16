Popular Fujifilm X100VI Is in Stock on Amazon, but Its Price Is Still Sky-High

It’s been a long, frustrating wait for anyone hoping to score the Fujifilm X100VI, the retro-styled compact that’s been out of stock just about everywhere since launch. The good news is that it looks to be available on Amazon—but there’s a major caveat: it’s currently listed at $2,249.95, a full $650 above its original $1,599.95 retail price.

Yep, you read that right. That’s the price you’ll have to pay if you want to skip the waitlists and get your hands on one right now. If you’re considering going for it, read on for a reminder of why this camera is so coveted, whether it’s really worth it, and an interesting alternative that you may want to consider.

Buy now at Amazon: Fujifilm X100VI (Silver) - $2,249.95

Why Is the X100VI So Hard to Find?

Fujifilm really struck gold with the X100VI. It’s the kind of camera that feels special—both in your hands and in the images it produces. Its classic rangefinder design, intuitive manual controls, and Fujifilm’s beloved film simulations have made it an instant favorite among street photographers, travelers, and content creators alike.

Personally, having shot with earlier X100 models, I totally get the hype. There’s something tactile and intentional about using one. It slows you down just enough to appreciate each shot. And the new sensor in the X100VI makes that experience even better—without sacrificing image quality or low-light capability.

Key Features of the Fujifilm X100VI

40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor: Delivers sharper, more detailed images with an enhanced algorithm that balances resolution and noise performance.

Delivers sharper, more detailed images with an enhanced algorithm that balances resolution and noise performance. 6.2K Video + F-Log2: Shoots internal 6.2K30p 10-bit footage, with support for 4K60p and FHD 240p slow motion.

Shoots internal 6.2K30p 10-bit footage, with support for 4K60p and FHD 240p slow motion. Built-In 6.0 Stop IBIS: A first for the X100 series—helping you get steady shots even in low light or while walking.

A first for the X100 series—helping you get steady shots even in low light or while walking. Redesigned Fujinon 23mm f/2 II Lens: Two aspherical elements improve sharpness and reduce distortion across the frame.

Two aspherical elements improve sharpness and reduce distortion across the frame. Hybrid EVF/OVF Viewfinder: Switch between a traditional optical finder or a modern OLED EVF with electronic overlays.

Is the X100VI Worth It at This Price and Can You Get One at SRP?

That really depends. If you're itching to start shooting with this camera right now, the premium Amazon price might be your only option. But if you're not in a rush—and don’t want to drop over $2,200—your best bet is to wait for stock to return at major retailers like B&H, or Adorama, where it’s still listed at the original MSRP. Just be ready to jump the moment it’s available again—units tend to sell out in hours. We do suggest adding it to your wishlist so you will get notified when it does become available or for pre-order.

If you love the vibe of the X100VI but don’t want to pay a premium, Fujifilm does offer other compelling options. The Fujifilm X-E5 gives you that classic look with the flexibility of interchangeable lenses. And if you want something even more unique, the Fujifilm X-Half is an artsy, half-frame digital camera that’s quickly gaining a cult following for its throwback feel and compact design.

Either way, the X100VI remains the camera to beat for anyone looking for that analog-meets-digital magic. However, you do have to pay a premium to get it delivered to your doorstep by the end of the week.

