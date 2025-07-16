|Back To News
This Rugged OM System Mirrorless Camera Is Ideal for Adventurers and Now Has $300 off for a Limited Time
posted Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 10:07 AM EDT
If you’re looking for the perfect camera to bring on your next outdoor adventure, the OM System OM-5 should be on your radar. Right now, it’s $300.99 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $899.00 from its regular $1,199.99—a solid 25% discount. For a compact, weather-sealed mirrorless camera packed with pro-level features, that’s a pretty great deal.
The OM-5 is built to thrive in the wild—literally. With its splashproof, dustproof, and freezeproof design, this is a camera that’s made for the elements. Whether you’re hiking up a ridge, shooting in the rain, or working in freezing temps, the OM-5 feels right at home. And now that it’s on sale, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.
Buy now at Amazon: OM System OM-5 (camera only) - Was $1,199.99, now $899.00
Why We Love the OM System OM-5
The OM-5 is one of those cameras that punches well above its weight class. Despite its compact size, it features a 20.4MP Live MOS Sensor paired with the TruePic IX processor, delivering crisp stills and 4K video. During our time testing it, the camera performed reliably in both bright and low-light situations—and it was easy to carry around all day without feeling weighed down.
What really sets this camera apart, though, is its IP53-rated weather sealing. That’s serious protection for serious outdoor use. Dust, light rain, snow? The OM-5 doesn’t flinch. This level of ruggedness, combined with its small size, makes it a dream setup for landscape photographers, travel shooters, or anyone who wants high-quality results in unpredictable environments.
Key Features:
- 20.4MP Live MOS Sensor + TruePic IX Processor: High-res sensor and fast processor combo delivers excellent detail, color, and 4K video up to 30p, with ISO support up to 25,600.
- 121-Point Cross-Type Phase Detection AF: Quick and accurate autofocus performance, ideal for fast-moving subjects or tricky lighting.
- 5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization: Up to 6.5 stops of shake correction—perfect for handheld shots, telephoto lenses, and low light situations.
- Rugged IP53 Sealed Body: Built to be splashproof, dustproof, and freezeproof—ready for harsh weather and tough conditions.
- High-Quality EVF and Flip-Out LCD: 2.36M-dot OLED EVF for clear composition and a fully articulating 3.0-inch LCD touchscreen for shooting at creative angles.
Who Is This Camera For and Is It a Good Time to Buy?
The OM-5 is ideal for outdoor photographers, hikers, and creatives who want a reliable camera that won’t weigh them down. It offers serious performance in a compact form factor, with durability that puts it in the same league as much more expensive gear. Whether you’re capturing wide-open landscapes, wildlife, or even astrophotography, the OM-5 won’t disappoint.
And the price? At $899, this is the lowest it’s been in over six months, according to CamelCamelCamel. If you’ve had your eye on a rugged, travel-friendly mirrorless camera, this might be your best window to grab one. Just don’t wait too long—deals like this don’t usually stick around.
