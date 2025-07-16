This Rugged OM System Mirrorless Camera Is Ideal for Adventurers and Now Has $300 off for a Limited Time



If you’re looking for the perfect camera to bring on your next outdoor adventure, the OM System OM-5 should be on your radar. Right now, it’s $300.99 off on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $899.00 from its regular $1,199.99—a solid 25% discount. For a compact, weather-sealed mirrorless camera packed with pro-level features, that’s a pretty great deal.

The OM-5 is built to thrive in the wild—literally. With its splashproof, dustproof, and freezeproof design, this is a camera that’s made for the elements. Whether you’re hiking up a ridge, shooting in the rain, or working in freezing temps, the OM-5 feels right at home. And now that it’s on sale, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

Buy now at Amazon: OM System OM-5 (camera only) - Was $1,199.99, now $899.00

Why We Love the OM System OM-5

The OM-5 is one of those cameras that punches well above its weight class. Despite its compact size, it features a 20.4MP Live MOS Sensor paired with the TruePic IX processor, delivering crisp stills and 4K video. During our time testing it, the camera performed reliably in both bright and low-light situations—and it was easy to carry around all day without feeling weighed down.

What really sets this camera apart, though, is its IP53-rated weather sealing. That’s serious protection for serious outdoor use. Dust, light rain, snow? The OM-5 doesn’t flinch. This level of ruggedness, combined with its small size, makes it a dream setup for landscape photographers, travel shooters, or anyone who wants high-quality results in unpredictable environments.

Key Features:

20.4MP Live MOS Sensor + TruePic IX Processor: High-res sensor and fast processor combo delivers excellent detail, color, and 4K video up to 30p, with ISO support up to 25,600.

High-res sensor and fast processor combo delivers excellent detail, color, and 4K video up to 30p, with ISO support up to 25,600. 121-Point Cross-Type Phase Detection AF: Quick and accurate autofocus performance, ideal for fast-moving subjects or tricky lighting.

Quick and accurate autofocus performance, ideal for fast-moving subjects or tricky lighting. 5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization: Up to 6.5 stops of shake correction—perfect for handheld shots, telephoto lenses, and low light situations.

Up to 6.5 stops of shake correction—perfect for handheld shots, telephoto lenses, and low light situations. Rugged IP53 Sealed Body: Built to be splashproof, dustproof, and freezeproof—ready for harsh weather and tough conditions.

Built to be splashproof, dustproof, and freezeproof—ready for harsh weather and tough conditions. High-Quality EVF and Flip-Out LCD: 2.36M-dot OLED EVF for clear composition and a fully articulating 3.0-inch LCD touchscreen for shooting at creative angles.

Who Is This Camera For and Is It a Good Time to Buy?

The OM-5 is ideal for outdoor photographers, hikers, and creatives who want a reliable camera that won’t weigh them down. It offers serious performance in a compact form factor, with durability that puts it in the same league as much more expensive gear. Whether you’re capturing wide-open landscapes, wildlife, or even astrophotography, the OM-5 won’t disappoint.

And the price? At $899, this is the lowest it’s been in over six months, according to CamelCamelCamel. If you’ve had your eye on a rugged, travel-friendly mirrorless camera, this might be your best window to grab one. Just don’t wait too long—deals like this don’t usually stick around.

