Canon Rolls Out Major Firmware Update for EOS R1, R5 Mark II, and More

Canon is rolling out a sweeping firmware update across its EOS lineup, bringing a host of new features to cameras like the EOS R1, R3, R5 Mark II, R6 Mark II, R8, and more. Leading the charge is the flagship EOS R1, which gains Panning Assist, enhanced Servo AF, and a revamped Pre-Continuous Shooting mode—geared toward fast-paced, action-heavy shooting environments.

Key Features added to EOS Cameras

A standout addition is C2PA support, now available on both the EOS R1 and R5 Mark II. This embeds content authentication metadata at the point of capture, helping verify image authenticity in an age of rising AI-generated content. It's a move reminiscent of Sony’s image authentication push and signals Canon’s commitment to transparency in digital imagery.

Both the R1 and R5 Mark II now feature a refined Servo AF mode designed for shooting through obstacles like nets in sports such as volleyball, soccer, and badminton. Pre-Continuous Shooting has also been upgraded—users can now customize the number of frames captured before fully pressing the shutter, offering more flexibility for those hard-to-catch moments.

The R1 also inherits Panning Assist from the EOS R3, making it even easier to track fast-moving subjects smoothly—ideal for motorsports and wildlife photography.

Another key feature making its way to multiple bodies (EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R6 Mark II, and R8) is an Exposure Simulation mode that provides a more accurate preview of lighting conditions when using flash—something many event and portrait shooters will appreciate.

Storage is also getting a boost. The EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, and R5 now support massive 8TB CFexpress cards, significantly extending the runway for high-res stills and video. Just be sure you’ve got a speedy card reader—like SmallRig’s 9-in-1 Photography Dock—if you want to offload those hefty files efficiently.

In the world of VR, Canon is expanding support for its dual fisheye lenses—the RF-S 3.9mm f/3.5 STM and RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM—when mounted on the EOS R50. This opens up more accessible entry points for immersive content creation.

Lastly, Canon is stepping up network security. A new PIN code authentication option is being added to a wide range of models, including the R-series, Cinema EOS cameras, PowerShot V models, and XF605. This move comes in response to evolving European cybersecurity standards and is designed to protect sensitive personal data tied to IP and MAC addresses when connected to a network.

Availability

The firmware updates will begin rolling out on July 17, 2025, covering the EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R5, R6 Mark II, R7, R8, R10, R50, R50 V, C400, C80, C70, R5 C, XF605, PowerShot V1, and V10.

