My Go-to Sony Camera Is Over $300 off Right Now, and It’s Incredible for Video

As a professional concert photographer who also handles a lot of video work, I rely on hybrid cameras that can perform under unpredictable lighting. One of my favorites—the Sony A7 IV—just got a $301.99 price cut on Amazon, bringing the price down to $2,398.00 from its usual $2,699.99. That’s a solid deal on a camera that has consistently delivered for me on countless shows.

Whether you’re shooting chaotic mosh pits or mellow acoustic sessions, this full-frame mirrorless workhorse checks all the right boxes. And now that it’s more affordable, it’s an even better value for those wanting to step up their photo/video game.

Why I Trust the Sony A7 IV on the Job

The Sony A7 IV is a mainstay in the concert photography and videography space—and for good reason. It offers a near-perfect balance of photo and video capabilities, and that versatility is what makes it one of my top picks for live music gigs. During our testing, and from my own hands-on experience, the camera impressed with its high ISO performance, responsive AF, and natural-looking colors—even in fast-changing lighting.

I typically pair it with a gimbal for event coverage, and its 4K 60p 10-bit video makes editing a dream. S-Log3 support gives me room to push the grade without wrecking the footage. And for anyone who shoots a mix of stills and motion, the A7 IV is one of those rare cameras that does both really well without compromise.

Key Features of the Sony A7 IV

33MP Exmor R BSI CMOS Sensor: Back-illuminated full-frame sensor delivers excellent clarity, low noise, and vibrant color—even in tricky lighting.

Back-illuminated full-frame sensor delivers excellent clarity, low noise, and vibrant color—even in tricky lighting. 4K 60p 10-Bit Video Recording: Record high-quality 4K with full pixel readout and 7K oversampling for detailed, cinematic footage.

Record high-quality 4K with full pixel readout and 7K oversampling for detailed, cinematic footage. Real-Time Eye AF and Tracking: Advanced autofocus reliably locks onto subjects—even in low light or fast-moving scenes.

Advanced autofocus reliably locks onto subjects—even in low light or fast-moving scenes. 5-Axis SteadyShot INSIDE Stabilization: Up to 5.5 stops of shake correction makes it ideal for handheld work or shooting on the go.

Up to 5.5 stops of shake correction makes it ideal for handheld work or shooting on the go. OLED EVF and Vari-Angle LCD: Bright, high-res electronic viewfinder and a flip-out touchscreen for versatile shooting angles.

Is This the Right Camera for You—and Should You Buy It Now?

If you’re moving up from APS-C or even another full-frame system and want a pro-level hybrid shooter, this deal is hard to pass up. The Sony A7 IV is built to handle everything from studio portraits to on-the-fly documentary-style shooting. It’s also future-proof enough to last you years as your creative work evolves.

And the timing couldn’t be better. According to recent price trends from camelcamelcamel, this $2,398 sale is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen since Sony’s most recent price hikes. That extra $300 in savings could go straight into a fast prime or zoom lens—making this deal even more appealing for anyone looking to build a serious kit.

I will also be featuring the lens I use with this camera as a one-lens hybrid setup, perfect for mounting on a tripod and covering most of the range needed in event photography.

