One of my all-time favorite lenses for video has a welcome price cut on Amazon

After sharing my go-to camera for video work, it’s only right to talk about the lens I pair it with. The Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 for Sony E-mount is my preferred one-lens hybrid setup — and good news: it’s currently on sale for $799.00, down from its regular price of $899.00. That’s a solid $100 savings for a lens that punches well above its weight.

The 28-75mm G2 is a compact and lightweight standard zoom that delivers sharp, contrast-rich results in both stills and video. At this price, it’s a strong value, especially for creatives looking for a do-it-all lens that doesn’t compromise on quality or performance.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Buy now at Amazon: Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 for Sony E-mount - Was $899.00, now $799.00

Why I Love Using the Tamron 28-75mm G2

This lens has been a workhorse in my kit. It covers everything from wide shots to tight close-ups and performs great across the board. In our in-depth review, we were impressed by the snappy autofocus, excellent sharpness, and minimal distortion — all crucial for event work and fast-paced shoots. It’s especially good for hybrid shooters who need one lens that does it all.

What really makes it special for me is how lightweight it is. I often mount it on a Sony A7 IV and run it with a DJI RS4 Mini gimbal — the combo is light enough for long shoots and still delivers pro-grade footage. The weather-sealing is a big plus, too. I’ve used it in unpredictable outdoor concerts and it’s held up like a champ.

Bright constant f/2.8 aperture: Great for low-light scenes and shallow depth of field.

Great for low-light scenes and shallow depth of field. Improved optical design: 17 elements in 15 groups including LD and aspherical elements for edge-to-edge sharpness.

17 elements in 15 groups including LD and aspherical elements for edge-to-edge sharpness. VXD linear motor AF system: Fast, quiet, and accurate autofocus for both stills and video.

Fast, quiet, and accurate autofocus for both stills and video. Lightweight and compact: Weighs just 886g and only 116.8mm long.

Weighs just 886g and only 116.8mm long. Tamron Lens Utility support: Offers firmware updates and customization options.

Who This Lens is For — and Why Now’s the Time to Buy

If you’re looking for a fast, flexible zoom lens that handles both photos and video with ease, the Tamron 28-75mm G2 is hard to beat. It’s an especially good choice for solo creators, hybrid shooters, and anyone wanting to travel light without compromising on quality. For under $800, it’s one of the best values in the standard zoom category.

According to recent price trends from camelcamelcamel, this is one of the lowest this lens has gone in the past three months — making it a smart time to buy. It’s a limited-time deal, so if this lens has been on your radar, don’t wait too long to add it to your cart.

Buy now at Amazon: Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 for Sony E-mount - Was $899.00, now $799.00