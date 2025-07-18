Amazon Deal Makes This Best-Selling NAS Even Better Value at Under $300

If you’re anything like me, your hard drives are probably nearing capacity from storing all those RAW files and 4K project folders. That’s why it’s always a good idea to invest in a NAS (Network Attached Storage) system, and luckily, the UGREEN NASync DXP2800 2-Bay Desktop NAS is now down to just $296.99 from its usual $349.99.

The UGREEN NASync DXP2800 is a great entry-level NAS for photographers, videographers, or anyone juggling multiple devices and storage needs. With support for up to 76TB (yes, you read that right), it gives you the flexibility to store, manage, and access your data securely across your laptop, desktop, and even your phone or tablet.

Buy now at Amazon: UGREEN NASync DXP2800 2-Bay Desktop NAS - Was $349.99, now $296.99

Why We Like the UGREEN NASync DXP2800 2-Bay NAS

What really impressed me with the DXP2800 is how much smarter storage has become. This NAS automatically organizes your photo library using AI-based tagging—recognizing faces, locations, and scenes to make searching and sorting faster. It also detects and removes duplicates, which is a godsend for anyone who constantly imports from memory cards and ends up with three versions of the same shot.

But beyond the AI features, this NAS is built for speed and performance. It’s powered by a 12th-gen Intel N100 processor and comes with a 2.5GbE network port that can move a 1GB file in about three seconds. That’s a huge time saver when you’re backing up high-res footage. It also plays nicely with just about every OS—Windows, macOS, Android, iOS—and can be accessed via smart TVs or a web browser.

Key Features at a Glance

Supports up to 76TB: Massive storage potential for RAW files, video footage, and backups.

Massive storage potential for RAW files, video footage, and backups. Fast and secure transfers: 12th Gen Intel N100 + 2.5GbE port = high-speed access.

12th Gen Intel N100 + 2.5GbE port = high-speed access. AI Photo Album: Smart image sorting and deduplication.

Smart image sorting and deduplication. Cross-platform app support: Manage your files from virtually any device.

Manage your files from virtually any device. Wide drive compatibility: Works with most major brands like WD, Seagate, and Toshiba (drives sold separately).

Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

If you’ve been holding out on a reliable NAS, now’s a solid time to commit. According to price-tracking site camelcamelcamel, this is back at one of its lowest prices of the year. And with the way storage needs keep growing, it’s best to future-proof sooner rather than later.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, so if you’re interested in adding fast and private cloud storage to your creative workflow, grab it while the discount holds.

