Canon Brings RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 to the U.S. in New EOS R100 Double Zoom Kit

Canon has finally launched the RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 lens in the U.S., following its earlier rollout in international markets. It’s debuting stateside as part of a new EOS R100 Double Zoom Kit that includes the compact RF 18-45mm standard zoom and this new budget-friendly telephoto option.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it is. This RF lens is essentially a mirrorless-era reboot of Canon’s well-known EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 — a kit staple for Canon DSLR users from the late ‘90s into the early 2000s. Same focal range, similar optical design, but now tailored for the RF mount.

A Familiar Design, Rebuilt for RF

Physically, the RF 75-300mm sticks to its roots: it’s lightweight at just 507g (roughly 1.1 lbs) and only 146.1mm long. On APS-C bodies like the EOS R100, it offers an effective reach of 120–480mm — more than enough for sports, wildlife, or just grabbing candids from across the field at a weekend soccer game.

Optically, the lens uses 13 elements in 9 groups, with Canon’s Super Spectra Coating to help tame ghosting and flares. It focuses as close as 1.5 meters and provides a modest 0.25x max magnification at the long end.

Autofocus is powered by a DC motor — not Canon’s fastest system — and there’s no built-in image stabilization, so handheld shots at 300mm may be tricky depending on your shutter speed. It does, however, support Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF with 80% frame coverage on compatible bodies.

Don’t expect bells and whistles. There’s no control ring, no stabilization, no manual focus override — and no hood in the box. What you do get is a simple, long-reach telephoto for under $250, which hits a sweet spot for beginners who just need extra range without spending big.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 is expected to ship in July 2025, and pre-orders are already live at B&H Photo for $219.99.

If you’re just starting out and want to grab both wide and telephoto zooms in one go, the EOS R100 Double Zoom Kit — which includes the 18-45mm and this new 75-300mm — is also available for $799. It’s a decent entry-level bundle that offers a lot of focal range versatility straight out of the box.

