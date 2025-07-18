SmallRig Launches Quick-Setup FP-60 and FP-90 Parabolic Softboxes That Deploy in Seconds

Setting up softboxes can be one of the most time-consuming parts of assembling a lighting setup, especially when you're shooting on location or switching scenes frequently. SmallRig aims to change that with the launch of its new FP-60 and FP-90 Quick-Setup Folding Parabolic Softboxes—designed to cut setup time dramatically with a smart, single-motion deployment system.

These new softboxes were built with fast-paced workflows in mind, offering a tool-free, umbrella-style design that opens in seconds. Whether you're working in the studio or in the field, SmallRig’s latest lighting modifiers promise to deliver high-quality, even illumination with minimal hassle.

Designed for Speed and Soft, Even Light

The FP-60 and FP-90 are based on a 16-rib design that folds out quickly without the need for fiddly rods or time-consuming assembly. The softboxes feature SmallRig’s new anti-pinch locking system to reduce the usual headaches—like jammed parts or uneven tension—that photographers often face with traditional modifiers.

Both models feature dual-layer diffusion and a reflective interior lining, providing soft, uniform light that wraps beautifully around your subject. Whether you're lighting portraits, products, or video interviews, these softboxes are engineered to create flattering results without the extra bulk or complexity.

Built for Portability and Daily Use

Durability hasn’t been sacrificed for speed. The FP-60 and FP-90 use stainless steel ribs for a balance of strength and weight, making them robust enough for regular use but light enough for travel. The FP-60 weighs just 900g (31 oz), while the FP-90 comes in at 1,200g (42 oz).

Both models ship with everything you’d expect: inner and outer diffusion panels, a honeycomb grid for directional lighting, and a padded carrying case. A standard Bowens mount ensures wide compatibility with most studio and portable strobes, and the push-button buckle system makes swapping modifiers seamless.

The FP-60 opens up to 23.6 x 15.7 inches (600 x 400 mm), while the larger FP-90 spans 35.4 x 23.6 inches (900 x 600 mm). When collapsed, both are slim and packable—ideal for run-and-gun shooters or mobile studios.

Pricing and Availability

The SmallRig FP-60 Quick-Setup Folding Parabolic Softbox is priced at $110, while the larger FP-90 retails for $150. Both are now available from B&H Photo and the official SmallRig store.



