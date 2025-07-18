Where To Buy the Sony RX1R III - Pre-Orders, Stock Updates, and More

Sony fans have waited nearly a decade for a successor to the beloved RX1R II, and the wait is finally over. The all-new Sony RX1R III has been officially announced, and pre-orders are now open in both the US and the UK. This premium compact camera is making waves among photographers looking for high-end image quality in a pocketable form.

The RX1R III brings major upgrades across the board, pairing Sony’s impressive 61MP Exmor R BSI sensor — the same one found in the A7R V — with a refined 35mm f/2 Zeiss Sonnar T* fixed lens. While it may look similar to its predecessor, Sony says the lens has received micron-level adjustments to further improve sharpness and clarity.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Packed with Pro Features in a Compact Body

The RX1R III boasts a fast hybrid autofocus system with 693 phase-detection points covering 79% of the frame. It can acquire focus in lighting as low as -4 EV and features AI-enhanced subject detection for more reliable tracking. Manual shooters will also appreciate the full-time DMF (Direct Manual Focus), which kicks in the moment you turn the focus ring.

On the back, you'll find a 2.36M-dot EVF and a 3-inch LCD touchscreen for composing and reviewing shots. As a true hybrid camera, it can shoot 4K 60p video with 10-bit color and includes support for Sony’s Creative Look and S-Cinetone profiles. These features make it a strong option for filmmakers, travel shooters, and documentary photographers who want a pro-grade tool without the bulk.

Where to Preorder the RX1R III

Preorders are now live in the US and UK from trusted retailers. In the US, you can grab it directly from Sony or from camera specialists like B&H and Adorama. In the UK, it’s available through Wex Photo Video, Park Cameras, and London Camera Exchange. As of now, there’s enough stock, but demand is expected to rise once reviews start dropping.

At the time of writing we haven't seen any Sony RX1R III Amazon listings just yet, however make sure to bookmark this page, as we'll be updating our links accordingly so you can have the best chance of securing the RX1R III possible.

United States:

United Kingdom:



Don’t expect any discounts this early in the release, but keep an eye out for potential preorder bundles or freebies from select retailers. We’ll continue monitoring availability and pricing updates as Sony begins shipping units in the coming weeks.



** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **