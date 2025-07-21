Canon Pulls EOS R1 and R5 Mark II Firmware Update After Playback Bug Discovered

Canon has temporarily pulled the latest firmware update for its flagship EOS R1 and R5 Mark II cameras following the discovery of a playback bug—just days after rolling out what looked like a promising update for action shooters and professionals.

According to Canon, version 1.1.0 of the firmware caused an issue where video playback on either the camera or a computer becomes impossible when using memory cards larger than 2TB, particularly when shooting with pre-recording settings enabled. The company has since flagged the issue on its support site and halted distribution of the firmware while it investigates a fix.

“Unfortunately, the latest firmware version 1.1.0 for the EOS R1 is temporarily unavailable as Canon has determined that playback may not be possible on the camera or a PC when users are shooting videos with pre-recording settings using a card larger than 2TB,” Canon explained in its official statement.

The same advisory has been posted for the EOS R5 Mark II, with Canon adding that they are working on restoring the update “as soon as possible.” Canon Japan further advised users who have already downloaded the firmware not to install it.

This marks the second time this month that a major camera brand has had to walk back a firmware release. Earlier in July, Nikon issued a caution regarding its Z8 firmware, warning users to install it only with a Nikon lens attached—after reports surfaced of compatibility issues with third-party lenses, prompting advisories from Tamron and Viltrox.

A Feature-Packed Update—For Now, on Hold

The pulled update was actually one of the more exciting firmware drops we’ve seen in a while. The EOS R1 was set to get several new tools including Panning Assist, improved Servo AF performance, and an updated Pre-Continuous Shooting mode. Meanwhile, the R5 Mark II got refinements to its Servo AF as well.

Both cameras were also slated to receive support for the C2PA standard, which helps with image authentication—part of an industry-wide push for content provenance. Other additions included support for massive 8TB CFexpress cards and exposure simulation while using flash. Even Canon’s broader ecosystem—including select R-series bodies, Cinema EOS cameras, PowerShot V models, and the XF605—was included in a security-focused firmware refresh that adds PIN code authentication.

When Will the Firmware Return?

Canon hasn’t said exactly when the updated firmware will be re-released, but with professional users affected and significant new features on the line, we expect they’ll want to move fast. Until then, if you’ve downloaded version 1.1.0, hold off on installing it—and if you haven’t, just hang tight. We’ll update you once Canon gives the green light.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Our Recent Canon-Related Coverage

Canon Rolls Out Major Firmware Update for EOS R1, R5 Mark II, and More

Canon Brings RF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 to the U.S. in New EOS R100 Double Zoom Kit

Camera Prices Surge Amid U.S. Tariff Hikes; Companies Respond with Delays and Increases

Newest Canon-Related Equipment

SmallRig Launches Cage Kit for Canon EOS R50 V

Sigma Unveils 17-40mm F1.8 DC Art Lens for Mirrorless: A Faster, Lighter Successor to the Classic 18-35mm

Canon Expands VCM Lineup with the New RF 20mm F/1.4 L



