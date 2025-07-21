Leaked Images Reveal Insta360’s First Drone, Codenamed “Antigravity”

The rivalry between DJI and Insta360 may be heating up in unexpected ways. While DJI is gearing up to challenge the Insta360 X5 with its upcoming Osmo 360 camera, Insta360 appears to be preparing to take on DJI’s drone dominance head-on—with a flying device of its own.

Just recently, images surfaced online showing what is believed to be a pair of prototype drones from Insta360. In one of the leaked photos, the word “Antigravity” is clearly visible on the drone’s frame, hinting at either the final product name or a working codename.

What We Know So Far About the Insta360 “Antigravity” Drones

Not much is officially known about Insta360’s drone plans yet, but the leaked photos shared by Photo Rumors offer a few intriguing clues. Based on the designs, it seems like Insta360 is targeting DJI’s compact drone lineup, including the DJI Flip, DJI Neo, and the rumored DJI Mini 5 Pro.

One of the prototype drones appears to feature a unique enclosed propeller design reminiscent of the DJI Flip, suggesting a compact and potentially foldable form factor. The second drone, meanwhile, features a more traditional fold-out quadcopter style, similar to the DJI Mini series. Notably, this model looks thicker than usual and sports a distinct rear hump—possibly to house a larger battery or camera module.

Although we don’t have any official specifications, it’s likely that Insta360 is aiming to keep these drones under the 250-gram threshold, a key benchmark for travel-friendly and regulation-light flying.

Release Timeline and What’s Next

It’s still early days for these drones. The presence of camouflage tape—common in prototype hardware testing—suggests the Antigravity drones are still in development and may not be close to launch. There’s no word yet on pricing, availability, or feature set, but the fact that units are already in testing indicates that Insta360 is serious about entering the drone space.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more updates as they come in. For now, DJI fans should also watch for the Osmo 360 announcement, which is expected to drop before the end of July.



